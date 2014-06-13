Skip to main content

Arno Slatius

Arno Slatius

Arno Slatius is a web developer from the Netherlands. He has a background in electronics and embedded systems and started web development over a decade ago, He works with Yii professionally and loves digging into new things. Arno loves clean, commented and simple code. When he's not coding, he spends most of his time with his family or flying his model helies, planes and quads.

Arno's articles