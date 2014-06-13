Arno Slatius is a web developer from the Netherlands. He has a background in electronics and embedded systems and started web development over a decade ago, He works with Yii professionally and loves digging into new things. Arno loves clean, commented and simple code. When he's not coding, he spends most of his time with his family or flying his model helies, planes and quads.
Arno's articles
Rendering Data in Yii 2 with GridView and ListView
By Arno Slatius,
Arno takes a look at some bundled Yii 2 components for rendering data in grids and lists, covering everything from configuration to pagination
Interview with Mark Safronov, author of “Web App Development with Yii 2”
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius read Mark Safronov's book: Web Application Development with Yii 2 and PHP. Here's an interview with the author on Yii's pros and cons!
Yii 2.0 ActiveRecord Explained
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explains Yii 2.0's ActiveRecord, listing the features, novelties, upgrades and usage examples.
Where are you? Implementing geolocation with Geocoder PHP
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explores the GeoCoder PHP library and shows you how to implement normal and reverse geolocation in your own app. Live demo included!
What to Expect from Yii 2.0
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius goes through the changes we can expect in the newest version of the Yii framework
4 Features That Make Me Choose NuSphere PhpED
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
JavaScript and Embedded Systems: Are They a Good Fit?
By Arno Slatius,
This article explores the idea of running JavaScript in the context of an embedded system. Some practical considerations are explored at a high level.
OpenLayers – An Alternative to Google Maps
By Arno Slatius,
This article introduces OpenLayers, an alternative to Google Maps that is run by the community.