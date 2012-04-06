To whom it may concern, I'm Alireza. For a significant chunk of my waking hours I’m a PHP expert, Author, Speaker and independent consultant on the design of enterprise web applications with Master's degrees in Computer Science. I <3 Tech, But pass time away from computers as an aspiring amateur writer, fishing, traveling, hunting, soccer- I'm a massive Liverpool FC fan!
Alireza's articles
Re-introducing FuelPHP
PHP
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Alireza Rahmani Khalili re-introduces FuelPHP by guiding your through the construction of a simple authentication application in just a few steps.
Introduction to Gearman – Multitasking in PHP
PHP
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Introduction to Gearman - the job server that lets PHP do multiple jobs in parallel
Collection Classes in PHP
PHP
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Magic Methods and Predefined Constants in PHP
PHP
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,