Getting Started with Symfony2 Route Annotations
PHP
When you download the Standard Symfony 2 Distribution, it includes an interesting bundle named SensioFrameworkExtraBundle which implements a lot of great stuff, especially the opportunity to use annotations directly within your controllers.
The idea behind this article is not to convice developers to embrace this way of doing, but to point the finger at an alternative method to easily configure controllers. Keep in mind that there is no magic recipe, it depends on what you need in each specific scenario.
Symfony 2 implements a strong built-in component to manage all the routes of an application: the Routing Component. Basically, a route maps a URL to a controller action. Because Symfony is intended to be modular, a file is dedicated to this: routing.yml. You will find it in
app > config > routing.yml.
In order to understand how to define our routes with annotations, I’ll take as example a simple blog application.
Step 1: creating the homepage route
We just want to link the path
/ to an action of our
HomeController.
Without annotations
In
app/config/routing.yml:
blog_front_homepage:
path : /
defaults: { _controller: BlogFrontBundle:Home:index }
In
src/Blog/FrontBundle/Controller/HomeController.php:
<?php
namespace Blog\FrontBundle\Controller;
class HomeController
{
public function indexAction()
{
//... create and return a Response object
}
}
Let’s take a look at those files. In
routing.yml, we declared a simple configuration for the route named
blog_front_homepage with 2 parameters: the path and the action of the controller we want to target. As far as the controller goes, it doesn’t need anything special.
With annotations
In
app/config/routing.yml:
blog_front:
resource: "@BlogFrontBundle/Controller/"
type: annotation
prefix: /
In
src/Blog/FrontBundle/Controller/HomeController.php:
<?php
namespace Blog\FrontBundle\Controller;
use Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Configuration\Route;
class HomeController
{
/**
* @Route("/", name="blog_home_index")
*/
public function indexAction() { /* ... */ }
}
First, let’s see what happened to
routing.yml:
resourcetargets the controller to impact
typeobviously defines the way we declare routes
prefixdefines a prefix for all actions of a controller class (optional)
What’s more interesting is how our controller is now built. Before everything else, we have to call the relevant class of the SensioFrameworkExtraBundle:
use Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Configuration\Route;. We are now ready to implement the route and the parameters we want to assign: in this case only the path and the name (we will later see all that we can do):
@Route("/", name="blog_homepage").
Some of you might be thinking: “Well, we know how to override the controller with the routing layer, so what? At the end of the day, more code is needed for basically the same result”. And you would be right… At least for now.
Step 2: adding an article page route
Without annotations
In
app/config/routing.yml:
blog_front_homepage:
path : /
defaults: { _controller: BlogFrontBundle:Home:index }
blog_front_article:
path : /article/{slug}
defaults: { _controller: BlogFrontBundle:Home:showArticle }
In
src/Blog/FrontBundle/Controller/HomeController.php:
<?php
// namespace & uses...
class HomeController
{
public function indexAction() { /* ... */ }
public function showArticleAction($slug) { /* ... */ }
}
With annotations
In
app/config/routing.yml:
blog_front:
resource: "@BlogFrontBundle/Controller/"
type: annotation
prefix: /
In
src/Blog/FrontBundle/Controller/HomeController.php:
<?php
// namespace & uses...
class HomeController
{
/**
* @Route("/", name="blog_home_index")
*/
public function indexAction() { /* ... */ }
/**
* @Route("/article/{slug}", name="blog_home_show_article")
*/
public function showArticleAction($slug) { /* ... */ }
}
Have you noticed?
routing.yml doesn’t need any changes. Now, you can check from a single glance which action is being called from a route pattern.
If you want all your actions from the controller to have a prefix, for instance
/admin, you can remove
prefix key from
routing.yml and add an extra
@Route annotation at the top of your class:
In
app/config/routing.yml:
blog_front: ...
blog_admin:
resource: "@BlogAdminBundle/Controller/"
type: annotation
In
src/Blog/AdminBundle/Controller/AdminController.php:
<?php
// namespace & uses...
/**
* @Route("/admin")
*/
class AdminController
{
/**
* @Route("/", name="blog_admin_index")
*/
public function indexAction() { /* ... */ }
/**
* @Route("/create", name="blog_admin_create_article")
*/
public function createArticleAction() { /* ... */ }
}
Step 3: extra routing configuration
Setting URL default parameters
Syntax:
defaults = { "key" = "value" }.
/**
* @Route(
* path = "/article/{slug}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "slug" = "hello" }
* )
*/
By adding
slug to the
defaults key, the
{slug} placeholder is no longer required. The URL
/article will match this route and the value of the
slug parameter will be set to
hello. The URL
/blog/world will also match, giving the page parameter a value of
world.
Adding requirements
Syntax:
requirements = { "key" = "value" }.
/**
* @Route(
* path = "/article/{slug}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "slug" = "hello" },
* requirements = { "slug" = "[a-z]+" }
* )
*/
We can define requirements for the
slug key with a regular expression, to explicitly define that the value of
{slug} has to be exclusively made of alpha characters. In the following example, we do the exact same thing with digits:
/**
* @Route(
* path = "article/{id}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "id" = 1 },
* requirements = { "id" = "\d+" }
* )
*/
If you need more information about regular expressions follow this link.
Enforcing the HTTP method
Syntax:
methods = { "request method" }.
/**
* @Route(
* path = "/article/{slug}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "slug" = "hello" },
* requirements = { "slug" = "[a-z]+" },
* methods = { "GET", "POST" }
* )
*/
We can also match on the method of the incoming request (i.e.
GET,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE). Remember that if no method is specified, the route will match any of them.
Enforcing the HTTP scheme
Syntax:
schemes = { "protocol" }.
/**
* @Route(
* path = "/article/{slug}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "slug" = "hello" },
* requirements = { "slug" = "[a-z]+" },
* methods = { "GET", "POST" },
* schemes = { "https" }
* )
*/
In this case, we want to secure the route to be sure that it is accessed via the HTTPS protocol.
Enforcing the host name
Syntax:
host = "myhost.com".
/**
* @Route(
* path = "/article/{slug}",
* name = "blog_home_show_article",
* defaults = { "slug" = "hello" },
* requirements = { "slug" = "[a-z]+" },
* methods = { "GET", "POST" },
* schemes = { "https" },
* host = "myblog.com"
* )
*/
We can also match on the HTTP host. This one will match only if the host is
myblog.com.
Step 4: exercise
As we are now able to build a solid routing structure, imagine that we have to create the action to delete an article with the right route in our
AdminController.php. We have to:
- Define the path as
/admin/delete/article/{id};
- Define the name as
blog_admin_delete_article;
- Define the requirement for the key
idas only digits;
- Define the
GETrequest method.
Stuck? Have a look at the solution below:
<?php
// src/Blog/AdminBundle/Controller/AdminController.php
// namespace & uses...
/**
* @Route("/admin")
*/
class AdminController
{
/* ... */
/**
* @Route("
* path = "/delete/article/{id}",
* name = "blog_admin_delete_article"
* requirements = { "id" = "\d+" },
* methods = { "GET" }
* )
*/
public function deleteArticleAction($id) { /* ... */ }
}
Final thoughts
As you can see, managing routes with annotations is both easy to write, and easy to read and maintain. It also has the nice pro of gathering both the code and the configuration in a unique file: the controller class.
Do you use annotations, or the standard configuration? Which do you prefer, and why?
Nicolas Scolari is a back-end developer from France specialized in PHP and currently actively experimenting with Symfony 2. He also loves fiddling with front-end technologies, trying to mix both sides in order to become a better guy.
