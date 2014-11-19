Flask for the Masses

Flask is a microframework for Python based on Werkzeug, Jinja 2 and good intentions. – official flask documentation

To explain this quote a bit further, Werkzeug is a python utility library and Jinja 2 is a template engine for Python.

Why Flask?

About a year ago, I was looking into another programming language outside of PHP. I’d been an active PHP developer for 10 years, and, to be honest, doing apps only in PHP gets a bit boring. It not having any standardized libraries or frameworks didn’t help either. I found myself spending half of my time reinventing the wheel just for the sake of reinventing something. Thinking I know better than the other PHP developers often leads to spending too much time on the project. This is very common in the PHP world – almost every other developer is building his own framework, and this can lead to certain types of chaos, but let’s not go there right now.

I was searching for something new, and at work we had just started to use Django for serious web development. Django, at that point, seemed like too big of a framework and I wanted something small that I could build upon. Then, I stumbled upon Flask, and I’ve been using it for most of my personal development projects since.

In this article, I will cover installing and configuring Flask and running a basic “hello world” example. Also, I’ll assume that you have a Linux machine installed (or a Mac) or that you’re running some sort of decent virtual machine, such as Homestead Improved.

Download & Install

To get started you will need Python 2.6 or higher. In Homestead Improved, this is a default.

First, for clean development, we need virtualenv. As a Python developer, you will most likely build different applications. Different applications have different dependencies, maybe even different Python versions. To solve the problem of dependencies and used libraries stacking up on your machine, we use virtualenv. Virtualenv creates a separate environment for your application, so you can keep your environments fully isolated. For more info go to the docs.

Let’s install it:

sudo pip install virtualenv

You could even do something like

sudo apt-get install python-virtualenv

Once virtualenv is installed, create a new environment.

mkdir flaskproject cd flaskproject virtualenv env New python executable in env/bin/python Installing distribute............done.

Now you have a directory called “flaskproject”. Inside that directory you have another one (with your environment) called “env”. To start using your environment, you need to “activate” it.

. env/bin/activate

Finally, let’s install Flask.

pip install Flask

You should see something like:

Successfully installed Flask Werkzeug Jinja2 itsdangerous markupsafe Cleaning up...

If you inspect your folder, notice that you will still see only your env directory. That’s OK, because Flask is installed inside your env directory.

All the packages installed will be inside the site-packages subdirectory.

env/lib/python2.6/site-packages

Or you can do pip list , which will list all installed packages inside your environment. Don’t be afraid if you see more than just Flask, because Flask installs its own dependencies too.

pip list

You now have your environment and application ready to build upon.

Your first Flask application

Let’s create app.py inside our directory:

from flask import Flask app = Flask(__name__) app.debug = True @app.route('/') def main_method(): return "Hello everyone" if __name__ == '__main__': app.run()

If we run this code from the console, we will get something like

python app.py Running on http://127.0.0.1:5000/

If you fire up your browser and go to the given address (or the vhost you defined, if using VMs with Vagrant), you should see your message.

Let’s explain what’s going on:

from flask import Flask app = Flask(__name__)

This imports the flask library from Flask, and creates a new instance of the Flask class.

While in development, I often have debug mode on. That’s what the app.debug = True line is for. It gives me plenty of messages, automatically reloads the server when I change some files.

Next we create a method that will return a simple string.

def main_method(): return "Hello everyone"

And above our method we use the routing decorator ( @app.route('/') ) to specify a URL for it. Any request coming to / will be redirected to main_method . Simple, right?

This final piece of code checks if the script is being called directly, and not like an imported module. If that’s the case, it will run the code automatically.

if __name__ == '__main__': app.run()

Fun with Templates

Now, let’s create a URL that will receive a parameter and pass it to the template, like so: /fun/params/optional_parameter

Add these lines to app.py

@app.route('/fun/urls/<param>') def fun_url(param=None): return render_template('fun_url.html')

In the first directive, we have a new route that will redirect to our new method. Because we defined a parameter at the end, our method expects that parameter. After that, we return the template with render_template method.

If you save app.py , and have an active server running it will break with an error of unknown method render_template . This is because we are calling a method that does not exist – or at least it was not imported. In our case, we still need to import this method.

On top of our file add this:

from flask import render_template

By default, Flask expects template files to be located in the templates directory relative to our app.py . So, we need to create a new directory there.

mkdir templates cd templates touch fun_url.html

Now, if we restart our application

python app.py * Running on http://127.0.0.1:5000/

And we open a URL like /fun/url/test , we should see an empty page. Please try to add something to that file and restart the server. You should be able to see your updated template file results.

Now let’s pass a parameter to the template. Change the render_template line to the following:

return render_template('fun_url.html', fun_param=param)

With this, we tell the render_template method to render our template and pass a param into it as fun_param . If we open fun_url.html and add:

Parameter passed is: {{ fun_param }}

we should get this response after restarting the server:

http://127.0.0.1:5000/fun/url/test Parameter passed is: test http://127.0.0.1:5000/fun/url/test1 Parameter passed is: test1

Where to go from here

There are a lot more of things you can do with Flask – this is more of a beginner introduction so you can get a feel for how Flask works. When you start working with databases, user access, REST API – that’s where things get surprisingly simple. For now, the best place to start is the official Flask documentation

Also, a really great article that covers almost everything you will need in further development is the Flask Mega-Tutorial.

Did you like this introduction? Would you like to see more advanced examples? Let me know in the comments!