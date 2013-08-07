What to Expect from Yii 2.0
Arno Slatius goes through the changes we can expect in the newest version of the Yii framework
Arno Slatius goes through the changes we can expect in the newest version of the Yii framework
This week marks the release of PhpStorm 8. Now that the day has finally come, Bruno Škvorc takes a look at what new features are included, and finish up with a giveaway of free licenses.
There's a conference coming up in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 2nd, called ZgPHP. It's one day, free and has a throng of awesome speakers. Are you coming?
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - build the full app now!
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - learn how to install it.
Bruno Skvorc recaps the PHP news from August and September you may have missed
Taylor Ren explains how you can generate XLS files with charts using PHPExcel - a PHP library
The PHPSummerCamp is over - this is what we've seen and learned!
UserSnap is a JS widget your clients can use to send you detailed bug reports. See how you can send PHP errors to it and improve those reports.
Toran, a Satis alternative, is software which enables you to have your own Packagist for Composer package management.
Versionscan is a tool that can help you determine the outstanding faults of your installed version of PHP. Being aware of the problem is half the solution!
Here's how you can install Recki-CT and JitFu into a vagrant box in 4 short steps
Join us in welcoming our new authors to the fold - ten new brave souls joined the SitePoint author roster through July and August - time to get to know them
This quick tip will show you how to install Phalcon on a Homestead Improved instance, and will help you get a sample Phalcon app up and running
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
Misel Tekinder gets you up and running with ImpressPages - a CMS that puts emphasis on stylish and easy content editing while maintaining customizability
An in depth implementation guide to building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design.
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.
George Fekete walks through a Vagrantfile construction from scratch, explaining every step of the way until you get a fully provisioned Ubuntu box
George Fekete guides you through the process of manually building, configuring and hosting a Vagrant base box, so you can share it with the world.
After logging in with social networks, all that's left is merging accounts - and that's what Peter does in this part: merge the Google+ account with another
Peter Nijssen continues his series on implementing social network logins with your app by demonstrating Google+ authentication
Peter Nijssen starts a series on building a social network authentication system, allowing your users to log in with social network accounts
Francesco Malatesta introduces you to FluentPDO - a small and simple PDO library built to solve your data manipulation needs. See what it can do.
Rakhitha Nimesh dissects, explains and implements real time data pagination with cursor based pagination
Wern Ancheta goes through some real world examples of using Phake to execute common tasks we may not be willing to deal with manually.
Wern Ancheta explains the role of Phake - an automation tool for PHP based on Ruby's Rake which lets you automate mundane tasks you don't want to deal with
cURL is a great way to make remote requests, and the PHP extension offers the same functionality as the console utility.