Kitty's articles
How to Use Warnings and Errors in Sass Effectively
By Kitty Giraudel,
Now we’re going to look at warnings and errors. Both form a one-way communication system between the program (in this case, Sass) and the developer (you).
What’s the Difference Between Sass and SCSS?
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explains clearly the differences between Sass and SCSS and offers an overview of the two syntaxes, a bit of history, and his recommendations.
Tilted Angles in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explores a way to put together tilted angles using Sass and some high school mathematics.
Setting up a Living Styleguide in Jekyll
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to put together a styleguide of components for your design using Jekyll and the Liquid template engine.
JavaScript Functional Testing with Nightwatch.js
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces JavaScript functional testing and demonstrates how it can ensure that an application works as expected from a user’s perspective.
SitePoint’s Tiles: A Case Study in Components, Theming and Flexbox
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel uses SitePoint's tiles as a case study for component encapsulation, theme management and flexbox.
The Importance of Code Reviews
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo discusses the importance of code reviews, and how to get them happening within your development team.
Inline CSS in Jekyll
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to inline critical CSS and other CSS styles in the head of a Jekyll website.
A Tale of CSS and Sass Precision
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo covers the options available for web developers in handling CSS precision with percentage values, including using Sass and the native calc function.
A Working SVG Workflow for Accessible Icons
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo has been working on creating a simple and automated workflow for dealing with creating accessible icons using SVG. He shares it in this post.
Introducing Our Newest Book: Jump Start Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
The best way to learn Sass, from Miriam Suzanne and Hugo Giraudel, two of the top experts on the popular CSS preprocessor.
Cleaning Up a CSS Codebase
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo speaks from experience and gives us his personal suggestions on how to deal with a messy codebase, whether it's our own old project or something inherited.
Understanding the CSS Modules Methodology
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explains the new kid on the CSS processor block: CSS Modules and he relates why he thinks this concept is how CSS should be.
Preloading Images in Parallel with Promises
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces you to a library he has developed to preload images in parallel using promises. Performance for the win!
Using @error responsibly in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can responsibly use the @error directive in Sass
Centering With Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo takes some of the well known centering techniques in CSS and shows us how to wrap them in Sass mixins.
Structuring CSS Class Selectors with Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel discusses the various popular ways in CSS that we name and use class selectors and how Sass can help in structuring them.
Getting To Know Stylus
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how to get up and running with the Node-based preprocessor Stylus.
Getting Started With SCSS-Lint
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can get started with SCSS-Lint to help write better Sass and CSS.
Introducing the SitePoint Sass Reference
By Kitty Giraudel,
Today, we're launching a new reference on Sass, right here on SitePoint.
Testing a Sass Library
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can use Sassy Tester and gulp to help us when testing a Sass library.
Accessible Footnotes with CSS
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo strays from Sass for a brief moment to consider how in-document linked footnotes can be created to be maintainable and accessible with just HTML and CSS.
Testing a Sass Function in 5 Minutes
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can got about testing a Sass function in 5 minutes or so using Sass.
A Simple Gulp’y Workflow For Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us the bare essentials of what we could include in making a Gulp workflow for Sass.
Sass Mixin and Media Merging
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how to use recursion in creating an awesome Sass mixin for media queries and media merging.
Sass Theming: The Neverending Story
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel shows us four ways of theming with Sass discussing the code required, the output and the pros and cons of each option.
Understanding Sass Units
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel talks us through units in Sass and best practices around using them.
Breakpoints and Tweakpoints in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can extend a Sass media query mixin to allow for global layout changes and specific component changes.
Why I Don’t Use Compass Anymore
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo discusses why he's slowly moved away from Compass and favored other tools for speed and ease.
SassDoc 2 – Shiny Streamy Octopus is Out!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo introduces us to the latest installment of SassDoc, minor updates, breaking changes, and some extras.