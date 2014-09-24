Bower vs BowerPHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
BowerPHP is a PHP version of JavaScript's front end package manager, Bower. Bruno tells you why it's far from redundant by comparing Bower vs BowerPHP.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nine new authors have joined the PHP channel in the past two months - see who they are and join us in welcoming them!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Facebook recently released OSQuery - a way to inspect your operating system's state with SQL as if it were a relational database. See how!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc visited Forum PHP in Paris as a speaker. Here are his impressions, and why he thinks non-English conferences are harming their communities
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj lists five easy-to-use alternatives for your Vagrant needs. Get started using VMs for your PHP development TODAY!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen explains how one can use Distill to strategically extract files from archives in PHP - add rules and let it take care of things!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel steps away from SASS for a minute to show you how to build a YAML powered non-developer-friendly ad manager in Symfony 2.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explores the GeoCoder PHP library and shows you how to implement normal and reverse geolocation in your own app. Live demo included!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos continues his epic series on building Drupal 8 modules, this time focusing on Event Dispatcher from Symfony and its effect on Drupal hooks
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero continues his RabbitMQ series by demonstrating its use on two more advanced examples, after having covered the basics in part 1.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguell Ibarra Romero explains the theory of AMQP and RabbitMQ before demonstrating its use with PHP on a simple example.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc lists some news you may have missed in the PHP world due to being preoccupied with some bigger announcements. Keep up!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc demonstrates in a step by step procedure how one can get a Drupal 8 site fully up and running in under five minutes
By Matthew Beaumont,
Matthew Beaumont lists seven great reasons to consider the newly released Yii 2 for your next project's framework
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward went to DrupalCon Amsterdam 2014 and came back with some insight for those who were unable to attend but would still like to be kept in the loop.
By George Fekete,
George speaks from experience when he explains how one can be a good developer, or even, a professional.
By Bruno Skvorc,
A report on what could be learned at ZgPHP - one of Croatia's most powerful free PHP conferences
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta implements a sample application with Coinbase's API for receiving Bitcoin
By Phil Sturgeon,
A guide to using PHPbrew and VirtPHP to achieve perfectly fast virtual environments for development and testing on multiple PHP versions
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco shows you how to use the basic functions of Coinbase's Bitcoin PHP API SDK
By Younes Rafie,
Younes continues his series by showing readers how to fetch Google Analytics data for their properties via the Google Analytics V3 API
By Léonard Hetsch,
Learn how to combine various independent Symfony components to build your own PHP framework
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Romero demonstrates interactive debugging with PsySH - a REPL for PHP you can embed in your apps!
By Bruno Skvorc,
After having spent a year as SitePoint's PHP editor, Bruno Skvorc reflects on it
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien explains how you can install custom PHP extensions on Heroku - in this example, we install the Phalcon Framework
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains the basics of LDAP and how you can use it with PHP to store structured contact data
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen explains how you can use Capifony to easily deploy your Symfony application - multiple releases, asset control, and everything else!