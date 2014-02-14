Peter is a software architect from the Netherlands. He freelanced for more then 6 years as a web developer, and meanwhile, he graduated as software engineer with honors. He decided to join CMNTY Corporation which specializes in creating community software and is now responsible for the ongoing development of multiple web applications as well as mobile applications. Peter believes a real developer is able to combine multiple techniques together to make sure the user receives the ultimate experience and enjoys using the application. In his free time, he loves to play board games with anyone who is interested. He especially has a passion for cooperative board games.
Peter's articles
Horizontal Scaling with CloudBees Jenkins Operation Center
Peter Nijssen explains how the Cloudbees Jenkins Operations Center can take your Jenkins cluster to the next level.
7 Ways to Optimize Jenkins
From avoiding bloat to using the right plugins, Peter Nijssen explains how to make sure continuous delivery/integration tool Jenkins is working hard.
Supercharge Continuous Delivery in Jenkins with Workflow
Peter Nijssen takes a look at the new Workflow plugin for Jenkins, which makes continuous delivery much more streamlined.
Painless Project Management with Paymo
Peter Nijssen takes a look at Paymo, a project management, time-tracking and invoicing app.
More Useful Jenkins Plugins for PHP Projects
Peter Nijssen installs CSSLint, JSHint and Task Scanner into Jenkins, helping you automate the scanning of your PHP project even further.
Analyzing a PHP Project with Jenkins
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
Preparing and Building a PHP Project in Jenkins
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
Installing and Securing Jenkins
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
Track Your Coding Productivity with WakaTime
How do you keep track of how much time you spend coding? Peter Nijssen takes a look at WakaTime, a tool designed to make the process easy.
Strategic Archive Extraction with Distill
Peter Nijssen explains how one can use Distill to strategically extract files from archives in PHP - add rules and let it take care of things!
How to Deploy Symfony Apps with Capifony
Peter Nijssen explains how you can use Capifony to easily deploy your Symfony application - multiple releases, asset control, and everything else!
Check Your Code’s Quality with SensioLabs Insight
Sensiolabs, the company behind Silex and Symfony, offers Insight as a service to help you check your code's quality and security issues. Here's a quick demo
Social Network Authentication: Twitter and Facebook
Peter Nijssen continues his series on social network authentication and demonstrates how you can implement Twitter and Facebook as a login system
Social Network Authentication: Merging Accounts
After logging in with social networks, all that's left is merging accounts - and that's what Peter does in this part: merge the Google+ account with another
Social Network Authentication: Google+
Peter Nijssen continues his series on implementing social network logins with your app by demonstrating Google+ authentication
Social Network Authentication: Setup
Peter Nijssen starts a series on building a social network authentication system, allowing your users to log in with social network accounts
The Complete Guide to Nailing Your Next Interview
Job interviews are not easy. Peter Nijssen has some advice to help you put your best foot forward and land the job.
Continuous Integration with PHP-CI
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
Mock your Test Dependencies with Mockery
Peter Nijssen demonstrates the use of Mockery, a mocking library by Padraic Brady you can use to mock your dependencies while doing TDD
Enable PhpMyAdmin’s Extra Features
Peter Nijssen activates and demonstrates PhpMyAdmin's additional features - from SQL bookmarking to visual relationships
Codeivate – social coding RPG
Peter Nijssen introduces Codeivate - a social coding platforms with achievements to help you stay motivated and drive competition
Debugging with Xdebug and Sublime Text 3
An explanation of how to bind Sublime Text 3 with Xdebug for an optimal PHP debugging experience
Piping Emails to a Laravel Application
A guide on how to pipe emails to a Laravel app in order to process them à la Ticket System