Moshe's articles
Practical OOP: Building a Quiz App – MVC
PHP
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
Practical OOP: Building a Quiz App – Bootstrapping
PHP
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 1 of this series on building a SOLID MVC quiz app with Slim, Moshe Teutsch bootstraps and explains the project.
PHPMaster: Introduction to PhpDoc
Programming
By Moshe Teutsch,
Introduction to PhpDoc
PHP
By Moshe Teutsch,
PHP Namespaces
PHP
By Moshe Teutsch,
Namespaces are a powerful feature that prevents naming collisions with identifiers, such as function, class, and interface names.