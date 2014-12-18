Testing APIs with RAML
By Lukas White,
RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, can be used for much more than documentation. In this post, Lukas White shows you how to use it to auto-test APIs.
By Younes Rafie,
Rafie Younes introduces Silex, the microframework from Sensiolabs, the makers of Symfony. What is it good for? Is it better than Symfony? Find out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Continuing the TDD story from before, we now test our API client by mocking the responses of the Diffbot API. Tune in to learn how to use response mocking!
By Christophe Willemsen,
Christophe Willemsen continues his exploration of Neo4j's interaction with PHP by adding social network features to a PHP Silex application. See how!
By Christophe Willemsen,
Christophe Willemsen introduces you to the practical side of Neo4j and using it with PHP - in the next post, he builds a Silex social network app!
By Daniel Sipos,
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc reviews the grumpy programmer's guide to building testable applications and the PHPUnit testing cookbook. Should you buy them? Read to find out
By Lukas Smith,
Lukas Kahwe Smith discusses CMS Content Organization structures, comparing Trees to Facets to References to Tags. Running a CMS? You need to read this.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward has some experience in effective PDF generation with Drupal - if you've got similar requirements, you might find his advice useful.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White explains RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, which you can use to scaffold, test, mock and document your API endpoints.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren shows you how you can use CockpitCMS, the Developer's CMS, to create a custom trip-journal quickly and easily.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how to use TDD (test driven development) to jumpstart your new PHP package's development. Dive into professional workflow, now!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, Bruno looks at three UX issues that come up frequently in even established companies and services, and details the easy ways around them.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc shows you the best way to get started developing new PHP packages with the help of The PHP League and a friendly checklist
By David Brumbaugh,
David Brumbaugh will show you how to encrypt arbitrarily large messages with asymmetric keys and phpseclib. Improve your security, today!
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP 7 is well on its way, and some of the changes are upsetting a wide range of people. Do you endorse PHP 7's direction, or are you one to condemn it?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Modernizing Legacy Applications in PHP is a book that promises to help you bring ancient horrible projects up to speed. Does it? Find out in this review!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to implement product adding functionality into your eBay client app with Guzzle and the Trading API from eBay
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how you can develop an eBay client app used for configuring your store's settings.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren demonstrates some advanced PHP extension development with the PHP-CPP library and C++
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to the world of eBay's APIs - setting up an application, configuring a database, and preparing for building an eBay app!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post by Bruno Skvorc will list highly effective tips, resources and best practices for keeping your PHP projects secure, fast and awesome.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Editor Bruno Skvorc discusses where the PHP channel is heading, how it'll get there, and how you can help. But first, welcome some new authors!
By Chirag Dodia,
Chirag Dodia will explain Install and Upgrade scripts for Magento - how they work, when they trigger, and how to modify them
By Bruno Skvorc,
PhpMetrics is a code quality analysis tool that shows you info about your project in a beautifully mathematical way, with intricate graphs and charts!
By Lukas White,
You know those custom badges, like number of retweets or likes, or someone's StackOverflow score? Here's Lukas White's three ways to make them with PHP!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this article, we will talk about VarDump. Symfony VarDumper is a component designed to replace your var_dumps, It’s the var_dump you’ve always wanted.
By Damien Alexandre,
Damien Alexandre does a lot of Chinese content indexing with ElasticSearch. In this post, he'll share some of his knowledge with you.