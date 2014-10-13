PHP developer Matthew Beaumont has enjoyed a faithful relationship with the LAMP stack for the past 8 years. While they still love each other, he is currently exploring a new relationship with her younger sister, the MEAN stack. When not programming, he plays percussion professionally with orchestras at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, and others.
Matthew's articles
Transparent Redirects with Braintree
PHP
Matthew Beaumont explains transparent redirects by means of Braintree - the service that helps get rid of PCI compliance when dealing with payments online
7 Reasons to Choose the Yii 2 Framework
PHP
Matthew Beaumont lists seven great reasons to consider the newly released Yii 2 for your next project's framework