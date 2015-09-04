Things To Know About Android Boot and Recovery Images
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
By Stanley Idesis,
Stanley Idesis looks at low-code platforms that save developers time with boilerplate mobile development tasks.
By Rodrigo Cericatto,
By Amit Diwan,
By Ada Ivanoff,
When you are a beginner, it's easy to get confused about where to start. To make it easy for you here are 12 Android tutorials to start with.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the YouTube API to embed video into an Adroid App.
In this tutorial, Theodhor Pandeli will show you how to allow users buy products or services from your app, using Stripe.
By Valdio Veliu,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using ViewPager in Android for creating sliding screen UIs in your apps.
Theodhor Pandeli looks at requesting runtime permissions in Android M and N, the new permission model that gives more control to users.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Are you looking to get started with Android development? Where better to start than with a time honoured ToDo app tutorial?
By Craig Buckler,
Firefox remains the only mainstream open source browser but is losing ground to the all-dominant Google Chrome. Can Mozilla fight back?
By Ethan Damschroder,
Ethan Damschroder looks at incorporating reading and writing NFC tags into Android apps
By Srinivas Rao,
Srinivas Rao goes through the entire process of building an augmented reality app for Android in Unity with Vuforia, without writing a single line of code!
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using AIDL for sharing functionality between Android apps and services, perfect for developers with multiple apps.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at how to use common gestures in android applications and how to create your own custom touch events when needed.
By Julien Renaux,
WordPress Hybrid Client (WPHC) is an Open Source project available on GitHub, that lets you create an iOS/Android version of your WordPress site for free.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to make a smartphone IoT dashboard using the Blynk mobile app and a Particle device.
By Chris Ward,
In this video we'll look at the auto-generated files containing skeleton code for our project in Android Studio.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the face detection features of the Google Play Services library for detecting faces and facial features in images and video.
By Chris Ward,
Android Studio is the official IDE for Android development. In this video we look at how to download and install it, tour the interface and tools it offers.