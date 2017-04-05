Building a UI with Kotlin and Anko

Building a UI with Kotlin and AnkoBy Ankul Jain
Since the beginning of Android development working with UI has been an XML thing. Though theoretically, UI could be programmed using Java, it has not been of much use. Not long ago, JetBrains introduced Kotlin, a modern language targeting the JVM, which could serve this purpose for Android.
Jetbrains announced Anko as a faster and easier style of development in Android. Kotlin offers the Anko library as a DSL(Domain Specific Language) to design an Android screen. A quick example:
Following is a plain Android UI consisting of an
imageView and a
Button.
Here’s its Anko code:
verticalLayout{
imageView(R.drawable.anko_logo).
lparams(width= matchParent) {
padding = dip(20)
margin = dip(15)
}
button("Tap to Like") {
onClick { toast("Thanks for the love!") }
}
}
Here we have defined a Vertical Linear layout which acts a container for the image and button. The positioning of the views within a layout has been defined using
lparams(). And, what happens on the button click is also defined inside the UI definition, thanks to Kotlin inline function.
Advantages of using Anko
- We can embed UI layouts inside the source code, thus making it type-safe.
- Since we are not writing in XML, it adds to the efficiency as there is no need to waste CPU time in parsing the XML.
- After the programmatic transformation of UI, we can put an Anko DSL fragment into a function. Thus facilitating code reuse.
- And clearly, the code is more succinct, readable and graspable.
Now, let’s build a to-do app that lists tasks using Anko Layout and Kotlin.
You can find the repository to this To-do App on GitHub
Adding Anko Library to Android Studio
Take a look at Streamline Android Java Code with Kotlin to learn how to add Kotlin to your Android project. Along with Kotlin, we need to add Anko dependencies in
app/build.gradle so that we are able to compile the project:
compile 'org.jetbrains.anko:anko-sdk15:0.8.3'
//sdk19, 21 and 23 are also available
This dependency can be added based on which
minSdkVersion you target your application for. The above example describes that it targets 15 <=
minSdkVersion< 19. You can check which other Anko libraries are available that you may need on Anko’s GitHub repository.
We are going to be using the following libraries as well:
compile 'org.jetbrains.anko:anko-design:0.8.3'
compile 'org.jetbrains.anko:anko-appcompat-v7:0.8.3'
Calling Anko Layout in Activity
We are not writing XML layouts anymore, so we don’t need to call XML Views nor use
findViewById() method. Suppose our Anko UI class is
MainUI, then we can set our activity’s content with MainUI as:
var ui = MainUI() //MainUI class replaces the XML layout
ui.setContentView(this) //this refers to the Activity class
Now create a new Kotlin file
MainActivity.kt and add the following code to it:
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity;
import org.jetbrains.anko.*;
import java.util.*
class MainActivity : AppCompatActivity() {
val task_list = ArrayList<String>() //list consisting of tasks
override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState)
savedInstanceState?.let {
val arrayList = savedInstanceState.get("ToDoList")
task_list.addAll(arrayList as List<String>)
}
var adapter=TodoAdapter(task_list) //define adapter
var ui = MainUI(adapter) //define Anko UI Layout to be used
ui.setContentView(this) //Set Anko UI to this Activity
}
override fun onSaveInstanceState(outState: Bundle?) {
outState?.putStringArrayList("ToDoList", task_list)
super.onSaveInstanceState(outState)
}
}
task_list is the
ArrayList which will populate the
TodoAdapter of Listview in our to-do app.
MainUI(adapter) is our Anko UI file which takes an adapter of
TodoAdapter class as argument. So, let’s create the
TodoAdapter class next.
Building Adapter for ListView
TodoAdapter class has a member field
list of type
ArrayList<String> and extends the
BaseAdapter. So, we need to override following 4 member functions:
public int getCount()
public Object getItem(int i)
public long getItemId(int i)
public View getView(int i, View view, ViewGroup viewGroup)
In the
getView() method we will design the layout of a list item using Anko.
override fun getView(i : Int, v : View?, parent : ViewGroup?) : View {
return with(parent!!.context) {
//taskNum will serve as the S.No. of the list starting from 1
var taskNum: Int = i +1
//Layout for a list view item
linearLayout {
lparams(width = matchParent, height = wrapContent)
padding = dip(10)
orientation = HORIZONTAL
//Task Number
textView {
id = R.id.taskNum
text=""+taskNum
textSize = 16f
typeface = Typeface.MONOSPACE
padding =dip(5)
}
//Task Name
textView {
id = R.id.taskName
text=list.get(i)
textSize = 16f
typeface = DEFAULT_BOLD
padding =dip(5)
}
}
}
}
- In this function, we are returning a view containing a List item which is a
horizontalListViewlayout. This is accomplished using Kotlin’s
withsyntax, which allows us to call many methods on an object instance at a time.
- Each List Item contains two
textviewfor displaying task number and task name.
linearLayout,
textVieware extension functions. Extensions give us the power to enable any class with a new functionality.
text,
textSize,
typefacehave their getter and setter methods defined in the
android.widget.TextViewclass.
paddingis an extension property defined in Anko.
Moving ahead, we need to define manipulation functions for the list. So, we have
add(String) and
delete(Int) functions in the
TodoAdapter class.
add(String) takes the Task Name to be added as an argument. The position of the item serves as the argument in
delete(Int) function as shown below:
//function to add an item to the list
fun add(text: String) {
list.add(list.size, text)
notifyDataSetChanged() //refreshes the underlying dataset
}
//function to delete an item from list
fun delete(i:Int) {
list.removeAt(i)
notifyDataSetChanged() //refreshes the underlying dataset
}
So, now we have designed the list and we can add and delete items to our list as well. This completes the code for this adapter class:
import android.graphics.Typeface
import android.graphics.Typeface.DEFAULT_BOLD
import android.view.View
import android.view.ViewGroup
import android.widget.BaseAdapter
import android.widget.LinearLayout.HORIZONTAL
import org.jetbrains.anko.*
import java.util.*
class TodoAdapter(val list: ArrayList<String> = ArrayList<String>()) : BaseAdapter() {
override fun getView(i : Int, v : View?, parent : ViewGroup?) : View {
return with(parent!!.context) {
//taskNum will serve as the S.No. of the list starting from 1
var taskNum: Int = i +1
//Layout for a list view item
linearLayout {
id = R.id.listItemContainer
lparams(width = matchParent, height = wrapContent)
padding = dip(10)
orientation = HORIZONTAL
textView {
id = R.id.taskNum
text=""+taskNum
textSize = 16f
typeface = Typeface.MONOSPACE
padding =dip(5)
}
textView {
id = R.id.taskName
text=list.get(i)
textSize = 16f
typeface = DEFAULT_BOLD
padding =dip(5)
}
}
}
}
override fun getItem(position : Int) : String {
return list[position]
}
override fun getCount() : Int {
return list.size
}
override fun getItemId(position : Int) : Long {
//can be used to return the item's ID column of table
return 0L
}
//function to add an item to the list
fun add(text: String) {
list.add(list.size, text)
notifyDataSetChanged()
}
//function to delete an item from list
fun delete(i:Int) {
list.removeAt(i)
notifyDataSetChanged()
}
}
Note that we must import
org.jetbrains.anko.* to use Anko DSL in our Class files.
Designing To-Do Screen
Anko provides us the convenience of having the UI for the Activity in a separate Kotlin class. Thus, each screen can be thought of as a UI-Activity pair of Kotlin classes. This UI class is developed by extending the capabilities of the
AnkoComponent<T> interface defined in
org.jetbrains.anko package. Along with this interface, JetBrains offers a DSL layout preview feature for free. This is how Anko DSL Layout Preview looks like in Android Studio:
(Source: blog.jetbrains.com)
The corresponding plugin for Anko Preview can be downloaded from here. Please note that at the time of writing this article, Anko DSL Preview for Android Studio 2.2 was listed as an open issue.
Coming back to the To-do-App, We’ll now design the
MainUI class which hosts the list of all the tasks.
MainUI class extends the interface
AnkoComponent<T>, where
T refers to the owner of the UI i.e. the activity whose content would be this UI. In our case, the owner is
MainActivity that we have already defined above. Next, at the time of initialization, we must pass the
TodAadapter object to this class as this adapter will be used to populate the list. So, the
MainUI class declaration becomes:
class MainUI(val todoAdapter : TodoAdapter) : AnkoComponent<MainActivity>
Now, we need to override the function
createView() which will take
AnkoContext object as an argument and return a
View type:
override fun createView(ui: AnkoContext<MainActivity>): View = with(ui) {}
The UI definition that we provide inside the
createView() function is returned to the owner activity, which in this case is
MainActivity. So, let’s get down coding the
createView() method.
Step1- Designing Home screen
Initially, the home screen has an empty list of tasks. So, we have a
textView that asks the user to create a Todo List for the day:
return relativeLayout {
//declaring the ListView
var todoList : ListView? =null
//textView displayed when there is no task
val hintListView = textView("What's your Todo List for today?") {
textSize = 20f
}.lparams {
centerInParent()
}
}
centerInParent() is the helper method to define the layout of the view to be relatively center vertically and horizontally.
As it is a todo app, its essence lies in a list displaying the tasks. So, here we define our
listView:
//listView
verticalLayout {
todoList=listView {
//assign adapter
adapter = todoAdapter
}
}.lparams {
margin = dip(5)
}
todoAdapter is the member variable of
MainUI class that we have defined in the class declaration. We initiate the
adapter of the
listView with the value of
todoAdapter which is a
TodoAdpater class object and will populate the list.
To help the user to add a task we have provided a
floatingActionButton at the bottom right of the home screen following the
Material design principles. So, in Anko we program the
floatingActionButton as:
floatingActionButton {
imageResource = android.R.drawable.ic_input_add
}.lparams {
//setting button to bottom right of the screen
margin = dip(10)
alignParentBottom()
alignParentEnd()
alignParentRight()
gravity = Gravity.BOTTOM or Gravity.END
}
Step2- Displaying the AddTask alert dialog
Anko provides an easy manner to set
onClickListener for
View. So, we can add an
onClickListener to the
floatingActionButton by adding the
onClick() method inside it. Let’s create a custom dialog box appearing on click of the
floatingActionButton, that will ask the user to enter the task and add it to the list:
floatingActionButton {
imageResource = android.R.drawable.ic_input_add
onClick {
val adapter = todoList?.adapter as TodoAdapter
alert {
customView {
verticalLayout {
//Dialog Title
toolbar {
id = R.id.dialog_toolbar
lparams(width = matchParent, height = wrapContent)
backgroundColor = ContextCompat.getColor(ctx, R.color.colorAccent)
title = "What's your next milestone?"
setTitleTextColor(ContextCompat.getColor(ctx, android.R.color.white))
}
val task = editText {
hint = "To do task "
padding = dip(20)
}
positiveButton("Add") {
if(task.text.toString().isEmpty()) {
toast("Oops!! Your task says nothing!")
}
else {
adapter.add(task.text.toString())
showHideHintListView(todoList!!)
}
}
}
}
}.show()
}
}.lparams {
//setting button to bottom right of the screen
margin = dip(10)
alignParentBottom()
alignParentEnd()
alignParentRight()
gravity = Gravity.BOTTOM or Gravity.END
}
alert{}is the inline function to create an Anko dialog box. By default in an Anko dialog box, we can set a text message and provide a
postiveButtonand
negativeButton. We can customize the alert dialog using
customView.
verticalLayoutis a
linearLayoutwith orientation as vertical.
- We have added the title to the dialog using
toolbar, thus customizing it. Note that how do we assign a color to a view in the dialog:
backgroundColor = ContextCompat.getColor(ctx, R.color.colorAccent)
Here
ctxrefers to
Contextdefined in the
AlertDialogBuilderclass in the package
org.jetbrains.anko, that we need to pass as an argument so that we let Android know the context we are referring to.
postiveButton()is an Anko Helper method that lets us define what happens when the user submits the dialog. Here we are checking if the
taskis not empty then we are adding the task to the list adapter using the
addmethod we have defined in
TodoAdapterclass.
-
What is
showHideHintListView(todoList!!)? Well, it’s a method that we have defined to hide the textView
hintListViewthat comes on the home screen so as to make space for our list. When the listView is empty we show the
hintListViewelse we hide it.
//function to show or hide above textView
fun showHideHintListView(listView: ListView) {
if (getTotalListItems(listView)>0) {
hintListView.visibility = View.GONE
} else {
hintListView.visibility = View.VISIBLE
}
}
Here the
getTotalListItems(listView) is the member method of
MainUI class that returns the count of number of items in
listView passed. Its a normal Kotlin function:
//function to get total number of items in list
fun getTotalListItems(list: ListView?) = list?.adapter?.count ?: 0
Finally on clicking on
floatingActionButton we see the dialog:
And once we add a few tasks we can see the list of tasks:
Step3- Deleting a task
Remember, we have defined the
delete(Int) method in
TodoAdapter class that deletes an item from the list. Now’s the time to design the UI that will in turn call this
method. Following the Android design patterns, we can present the task options on tap and hold of a task. So, let’s define what happens
onLongClick of a list item. Go back to the
listView definition and add the following:
onItemLongClick { adapterView, view, i, l ->
val options = listOf("Delete")
selector("Task Options", options) { j ->
var task=adapter.getItem(i)
todoAdapter?.delete(i)
//check if list is empty then show hint
showHideHintListView(this@listView)
longToast("Task ${task} has been deleted")
}
true
}
- Here
todoAdapteris the object of
TodoAdapterclass. Calling the
deletemethod on
adaptergives an error saying it might have changed by the time. So, we must call
deletemethod on
todoAdapter. Another option is to typecast
adapterto
TodoAdapter. And the kotlin way to do it is:
(adapter as TodoAdapter)?.delete(i)
irefers to the item position that is being clicked.
selectoris a kind of Anko
dialogthat gives us option to define a list of clickable items. Here we have taken only one option i.e. Delete. We can provide user with other options to choose from. Below is an example:
verticalLayout {
todoList=listView {
adapter = todoAdapter
onItemLongClick { adapterView, view, i, l ->
val options = listOf("Completed","In Progress","Not Started","Delete")
selector("Task Options", options) { j ->
if (j == 3) {
var task=adapter.getItem(i)
todoAdapter?.delete(i)
showHideHintListView(this@listView)
longToast("Task ${task} has been deleted")
}else{
longToast("Task ${adapter.getItem(i).toString()} has been marked as \"${options[j]}\"")
}
}
true
}
}
}.lparams {
margin = dip(5)
}
Database updating, notifying the user, or any other code can be executed in place of the toast to enhance the functionality of the To-do App. This is how
selecter dialog looks like on screen:
Thus, the complete code for
MainUI class is:
import android.support.v4.content.ContextCompat
import android.view.Gravity
import android.view.View
import android.widget.FrameLayout
import android.widget.ListView
import org.jetbrains.anko.*
import org.jetbrains.anko.appcompat.v7.toolbar
import org.jetbrains.anko.design.floatingActionButton
class MainUI(val todoAdapter: TodoAdapter) : AnkoComponent<MainActivity> {
override fun createView(ui: AnkoContext<MainActivity>): View = with(ui) {
return relativeLayout {
var todoList : ListView? =null
//textView displayed when there is no task
val hintListView = textView("What's your Todo List for today?") {
textSize = 20f
}.lparams {
centerInParent()
}
//function to show or hide above textView
fun showHideHintListView(listView: ListView) {
if (getTotalListItems(listView)>0) {
hintListView.visibility = View.GONE
} else {
hintListView.visibility = View.VISIBLE
}
}
//layout to display ListView
verticalLayout {
todoList=listView {
adapter = todoAdapter
onItemLongClick { adapterView, view, i, l ->
val options = listOf("Completed","In Progress","Not Started","Delete")
selector("Task Options", options) { j ->
if (j == 3) {
var task=adapter.getItem(i)
todoAdapter?.delete(i)
showHideHintListView(this@listView)
longToast("Task ${task} has been deleted")
}else{
longToast("Task ${adapter.getItem(i).toString()} has been marked as \"${options[j]}\"")
}
}
true
}
}
}.lparams {
margin = dip(5)
}
//Add task FloatingActionButton at bottom right
floatingActionButton {
imageResource = android.R.drawable.ic_input_add
onClick {
val adapter = todoList?.adapter as TodoAdapter
alert {
customView {
verticalLayout {
toolbar {
id = R.id.dialog_toolbar
lparams(width = matchParent, height = wrapContent)
backgroundColor = ContextCompat.getColor(ctx, R.color.colorAccent)
title = "What's your next milestone?"
setTitleTextColor(ContextCompat.getColor(ctx, android.R.color.white))
}
val task = editText {
hint = "To do task "
padding = dip(20)
}
positiveButton("Add") {
if(task.text.toString().isEmpty()) {
toast("Oops!! Your task says nothing!")
}
else {
adapter.add(task.text.toString())
showHideHintListView(todoList!!)
}
}
}
}
}.show()
}
}.lparams {
//setting button to bottom right of the screen
margin = dip(10)
alignParentBottom()
alignParentEnd()
alignParentRight()
gravity = Gravity.BOTTOM or Gravity.END
}
}.apply {
layoutParams = FrameLayout.LayoutParams(matchParent, matchParent)
.apply {
leftMargin = dip(5)
rightMargin = dip(5)
}
}
}
//function to get total number of items in list
fun getTotalListItems(list: ListView?) = list?.adapter?.count ?: 0
}
Final Thoughts
We haven’t used any XML layout resource in developing this To-do app, yet we are able to design the app in a similar style. Anko removes the burden of presenting the data, responding to user interaction, connecting to databases, and much more, from activity or fragments in an app. Also, isolating the UI and Activity classes brings the app closer to MVP(Model-View-Presenter) architecture. You can learn about advanced features of Anko from here.
Though it has a few drawbacks like slower compilation and heavy app size, it packs a great punch when it comes to reusing, maintaining and testing the code. Thus, Kotlin-Anko is all set for Android production apps.
Let me know your views about Anko in the comments section.