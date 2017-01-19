Mobile
Article

Using the YouTube API to Embed Video in an Android App

By Joyce Echessa

Using Android Studio? Download our Handy Cheat Sheet of Keyboard Shortcuts!

This post was updated in January 2017.

The YouTube Android Player API enables you to incorporate video playback functionality into your Android applications. The API allows you to load and play YouTube videos (and playlists) and to customize and control the video playback experience.

You can load or cue videos into a player view embedded in your application’s UI. You can then control playback programmatically. For example play, pause, or seek to a specific point in the loaded video. You can register event listeners to get callbacks for certain events, such as the player loading a video or the player state changing. The API also has helper functionality to support orientation changes as well as transitions to fullscreen playback.

More from this author

To get started, create a new project. I called mine VideoTube. On the next window of the Android Studio wizard you can leave the Minimum SDK version at the default API 15 (the YouTube API will only work on API 10 and above). Select the Empty Activity template on the next window and MainActivity as the activity name on the last one.

Before using the Android Youtube API, you need to register your application, including your digitally signed .apk file’s public certificate in the Google Developers Console. To register the application, follow these steps.

  1. Go to the Google Developers Console
  2. Create a new project. I named mine VideoTube.
  3. In the sidebar on the left, make sure that Library is selected. On the right panel, select the Youtube Data API and Enable it on the page that follows.
  4. In the sidebar on the left, select Credentials. For credentials, the API supports OAuth 2.0, the use of an API key and of a Service account. We’ll use the API key option.
  5. Select API key from the Create Credentials dropdown menu. A popup will appear with the value of your API key. Keep this window open, we’ll use the key in the next step.

Note:

The popup window that displays the API key has a Restrict Key button that you can use to restrict the key from unauthorised use. In this tutorial, we won’t restrict the key, but for an app that you plan to push to production, you should definitely restrict access to it. Key restriction lets you specify which websites, IP addresses or apps can use this key. This can help prevent unauthorised use and quota theft.

Back in the Android app, create a class named Config.java and paste in the following.

package com.echessa.videotube;

/**
 * Created by echessa on 1/13/17.
 */
public final class Config {

    private Config() {
    }

    public static final String YOUTUBE_API_KEY = "YOUR API KEY";

}

Paste in your API key.

Download the latest version of the YouTube Android Player API (1.2.2 at the time of writing). Unzip the downloaded file to find the library jar file and a sample application that you can use to see what the library offers. The jar file is located in the libs folder. Copy and paste it into your project’s libs folder. To access the libs folder, use the Project perspective on the Android Studio Project Explorer. Then expand VideoTube -> app -> libs.

Project Explorer

Change back to the Android perspective, select the build.gradle (Module: app) file and add the following to the dependencies.

compile files('libs/YouTubeAndroidPlayerApi.jar')

Sync the project’s gradle files.

Add the following permission for internet access to the AndroidManifest.xml file as a child of the manifest tag and a sibling to the application.

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET"/>

Edit the strings.xml file as shown. These are all the string resources we’ll require.

<resources>
    <string name="app_name">VideoTube</string>
    <string name="player_error">Error initializing YouTube player: %s</string>
    <string name="seek_to">Jump To</string>
    <string name="seek_to_hint">Seconds</string>
</resources>

Next we’ll add a YouTubePlayerView to the layout file. This view is used for displaying YouTube videos.

Modify activity_main.xml as shown.

<RelativeLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
            xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="match_parent"
            tools:context=".MainActivity">

    <com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayerView
        android:id="@+id/youtube_view"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"/>

</RelativeLayout>

We’ll be using the YouTubePlayerView directly in our activity as opposed to using the YouTubePlayerFragment. Because of this, the activity needs to extend the YouTubeBaseActivity class.

Modify MainActivity.java as shown.

package com.echessa.videotube;

import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.widget.Toast;

import com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubeBaseActivity;
import com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubeInitializationResult;
import com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayer;
import com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayer.Provider;
import com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayerView;

public class MainActivity extends YouTubeBaseActivity implements YouTubePlayer.OnInitializedListener {

    private static final int RECOVERY_REQUEST = 1;
    private YouTubePlayerView youTubeView;

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        setContentView(R.layout.activity_main);

        youTubeView = (YouTubePlayerView) findViewById(R.id.youtube_view);
        youTubeView.initialize(Config.YOUTUBE_API_KEY, this);
    }

    @Override
    public void onInitializationSuccess(Provider provider, YouTubePlayer player, boolean wasRestored) {
        if (!wasRestored) {
            player.cueVideo("fhWaJi1Hsfo"); // Plays https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhWaJi1Hsfo
        }
    }

    @Override
    public void onInitializationFailure(Provider provider, YouTubeInitializationResult errorReason) {
        if (errorReason.isUserRecoverableError()) {
            errorReason.getErrorDialog(this, RECOVERY_REQUEST).show();
        } else {
            String error = String.format(getString(R.string.player_error), errorReason.toString());
            Toast.makeText(this, error, Toast.LENGTH_LONG).show();
        }
    }

    @Override
    protected void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
        if (requestCode == RECOVERY_REQUEST) {
            // Retry initialization if user performed a recovery action
            getYouTubePlayerProvider().initialize(Config.YOUTUBE_API_KEY, this);
        }
    }

    protected Provider getYouTubePlayerProvider() {
        return youTubeView;
    }
}

In the above code, we created a class that is a subclass of YouTubeBaseActivity. This is required to make use of YouTubePlayerView. We implemented YouTubePlayer.OnInitializedListener to listen for initialization success or failure. The interface has two methods, named onInitializationFailure() and onInitializationSuccess(). If initialization is successful, the cueVideo() method plays the YouTube video and incase of failure, checks to see whether the error is recoverable by user action.

If it’s not then a Toast of the error is shown to the user and if it’s user-recoverable, then the getErrorDialog() method shows a dialog that will enable the user to recover from the error.

For example, if the YouTube app isn’t installed on the user’s device or is out of date, the dialog will have a prompt that upon confirmation, will open the Google Play Store for the user to install or update it accordingly. If the YouTube app is disabled on the device, then the prompt will open System Settings for the user to enable it.

When the user returns from the error recovery dialog, onActivityResult() is called checks to see if the user performed a recovery action. If so, we retry initialization.

Run the app and you should be able to play the video specified in the code.

Note:

You need the YouTube app on your device for the video to play. The API client library interacts with a service that is distributed as part of the YouTube app for the Android platform. Users need to run version 4.2.16 of the mobile YouTube app (or higher) to use the API. Generally, devices running Android 2.2 (Froyo) or later that have the Google Play Store app should be able to run the up-to-date version of the YouTube app.

YouTube Player

Responding to Playback Events and State Changes

In the app, you might need to take some action depending on the YouTube player’s events such as buffering, play, pause, seek and stop. You might want to show the user a message or overlay the player view with another view once video playback stops or ends.

The YouTubePlayer has the following interface definitions to listen to such events:
YouTubePlayer.PlayerStateChangeListener – Interface definition for callbacks which invoked when the high level player state changes.
YouTubePlayer.PlaybackEventListener – Interface definition for callbacks which invoked when video playback events occur.
YouTubePlayer.OnFullscreenListener – Interface definition for callbacks which invoked when the player toggles between fullscreen on or off, either due to the user clicking the fullscreen button or a call to setFullscreen(boolean).
YouTubePlayer.PlaylistEventListener – Interface definition for callbacks which invoked when events related to playlists occur.

We’ll look at the first two for this app.

Add the following method to the MainActivity class.

private void showMessage(String message) {
    Toast.makeText(this, message, Toast.LENGTH_LONG).show();
}

This will create a Toast with the message passed into the function. This will save us from writing similar lines of code.

Next add the following two subclasses to the MainActivity class.

private final class MyPlaybackEventListener implements YouTubePlayer.PlaybackEventListener {

    @Override
    public void onPlaying() {
        // Called when playback starts, either due to user action or call to play().
        showMessage("Playing");
    }

    @Override
    public void onPaused() {
        // Called when playback is paused, either due to user action or call to pause().
        showMessage("Paused");
    }

    @Override
    public void onStopped() {
        // Called when playback stops for a reason other than being paused.
        showMessage("Stopped");
    }

    @Override
    public void onBuffering(boolean b) {
        // Called when buffering starts or ends.
    }

    @Override
    public void onSeekTo(int i) {
        // Called when a jump in playback position occurs, either
        // due to user scrubbing or call to seekRelativeMillis() or seekToMillis()
    }
}

private final class MyPlayerStateChangeListener implements YouTubePlayer.PlayerStateChangeListener {

    @Override
    public void onLoading() {
        // Called when the player is loading a video
        // At this point, it's not ready to accept commands affecting playback such as play() or pause()
    }

    @Override
    public void onLoaded(String s) {
        // Called when a video is done loading.
        // Playback methods such as play(), pause() or seekToMillis(int) may be called after this callback.
    }

    @Override
    public void onAdStarted() {
        // Called when playback of an advertisement starts.
    }

    @Override
    public void onVideoStarted() {
        // Called when playback of the video starts.
    }

    @Override
    public void onVideoEnded() {
        // Called when the video reaches its end.
    }

    @Override
    public void onError(YouTubePlayer.ErrorReason errorReason) {
        // Called when an error occurs.
    }
}

The above creates classes that implement the YouTubePlayer.PlaybackEventListener and YouTubePlayer.PlayerStateChangeListener interfaces. For each class, I have implemented the interface methods and included a comment of when the callback is invoked. You can take whatever action you want in each callback. For our example, I have included a Toast output for the onPlaying(), onPaused() and onStopped() methods that will output a message when the event happens.

Add the following class variables to the MainActivity file.

private MyPlayerStateChangeListener playerStateChangeListener;
private MyPlaybackEventListener playbackEventListener;

Add the following to the bottom of onCreate() to initialize the above objects.

playerStateChangeListener = new MyPlayerStateChangeListener();
playbackEventListener = new MyPlaybackEventListener();

Modify onInitializationSuccess() as shown. This sets the listeners on the YouTubePlayer object.

@Override
public void onInitializationSuccess(Provider provider, YouTubePlayer player, boolean wasRestored) {
    player.setPlayerStateChangeListener(playerStateChangeListener);
    player.setPlaybackEventListener(playbackEventListener);

    if (!wasRestored) {
        player.cueVideo("fhWaJi1Hsfo"); // Plays https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhWaJi1Hsfo
    }
}

Run the app and you should see different Toast messages appear when you start playing the video, when you pause it and when it stops (for a reason other than being paused, e.g. the video ending or a playback error).

Custom Player Controls

The YouTube library does a good job of creating an out-of-the-box user friendly interface to play YouTube videos. As a developer, you might want to take this further and provide custom controls that will give the user more control over playback. For example, enable them to jump back and forth in the video, or enable them to play the next or previous video in a playlist.

We’ll create a control in our app that will enable the user to jump to a specific time in the video.

The API provides two methods to jump playback:
seekToMillis() – Seeks to the specified time in the video.
seekRelativeMillis() – Seeks forward or backwards by the specified number of seconds.

We’ll use the first to jump to a specified time in the video.

Modify activity_main.xml as shown.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
            xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="match_parent"
            android:orientation="vertical"
            tools:context=".MainActivity">

    <com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayerView
        android:id="@+id/youtube_view"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"/>

    <LinearLayout
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content">

        <EditText
            android:id="@+id/seek_to_text"
            android:layout_width="wrap_content"
            android:layout_height="wrap_content"
            android:inputType="number"
            android:hint="@string/seek_to_hint"/>

        <Button
            android:id="@+id/seek_to_button"
            android:text="@string/seek_to"
            android:layout_width="wrap_content"
            android:layout_height="wrap_content"/>

    </LinearLayout>
</LinearLayout>

In MainActivity add the following class variable.

private YouTubePlayer player;

At the beginning of onInitializationSuccess() set this variable.

this.player = player;

Add the following to the bottom of onCreate().

final EditText seekToText = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.seek_to_text);
Button seekToButton = (Button) findViewById(R.id.seek_to_button);
seekToButton.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
    @Override
    public void onClick(View v) {
        int skipToSecs = Integer.valueOf(seekToText.getText().toString());
        player.seekToMillis(skipToSecs * 1000);
    }
});

Run the app and you should be able to enter a number (in seconds) and have the video skip to that point. If you input a number that is larger than the duration of the video, then the video will skip to the end.

YouTube Player

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we have looked at how to embed a YouTube player in your app. This is handy if you want your app users to be able to play YouTube videos while remaining in your app, instead of the YouTube app opening to play the video and then the user returning to your app after playback.

The YouTube Android library provides a great API that enables you to customise this experience and we’ve only touched on its capabilities. To find out more about the library, be sure to read through the documentation and the sample app that comes with the library download.

You can download the completed project here. Remember to place your key in the Config.java file.

I’d be keen to hear if you try the tutorial and your experiences and any questions you may have.

More:
android, Youtube
Joyce Echessa
Meet the author
Joyce Echessa
I am a web developer who dabbles in mobile development from time to time. You can find me on Twitter @joyceechessa to see what I’m up to.
  • http://indoallcode.com viyancs

    nice article

    • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

      Thank you.

      • Jaya Gautam

        Hi Mam,

        very useful video.

        • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

          Thank you!

  • http://powerup-solutions.blogspot.com.ar Sergio Ruiz

    Hi Joice, did you have some problem when you work with YouTubeApi?
    I can’t get the compilation of it XC

    • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

      What errors are you getting?

      • http://powerup-solutions.blogspot.com.ar Sergio Ruiz

        Hi Joyce, my again XD
        Can i have an error like: No server response, if I don’t register my app? maybe that it my error.

        I need to obtein data from de recording to show the user some kind like the expirience, do you think this work for my?

        Thanks a lot.

        Best regards!

      • http://powerup-solutions.blogspot.com.ar Sergio Ruiz

        I be able to run the app, maybe was the signature
        do tou work with Fragments?
        do you post something of that?

        • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

          I’m glad you worked it out. I do work with fragments, but haven’t written any article on that.

  • http://powerup-solutions.blogspot.com.ar Sergio Ruiz

    yea…thanks for reply…
    this errors apears in compilation Time:

    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx
    trouble processing:
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/internal/u.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/internal/u.class
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx
    trouble processing:
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/internal/u$a.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/internal/u$a.class
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeInitializationResult$1.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeInitializationResult$1.class
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx
    trouble processing:
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeBaseActivity.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeBaseActivity.class
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx
    trouble processing:
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeBaseActivity$a.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeBaseActivity$a.class
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx
    trouble processing:
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx bad class file magic (cafebabe) or version (0033.0000)
    …while parsing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeApiServiceUtil.class
    …while processing com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubeApiServiceUtil.class
    [2015-10-27 13:30:32 – YouTubeTest] Dx 99 warnings
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] ——————————
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] Android Launch!
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] adb is running normally.
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] Performing test.youtubetest.MainActivity activity launch
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] Automatic Target Mode: using device ‘4df16fbb04df5ff7’
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] Uploading YouTubeTest.apk onto device ‘4df16fbb04df5ff7’
    [2015-10-27 13:30:33 – YouTubeTest] Installing YouTubeTest.apk…
    [2015-10-27 13:30:41 – YouTubeTest] Success!
    [2015-10-27 13:30:41 – YouTubeTest] Starting activity test.youtubetest.MainActivity on device 4df16fbb04df5ff7
    [2015-10-27 13:30:42 – YouTubeTest] ActivityManager: Starting: Intent { act=android.intent.action.MAIN cat=[android.intent.category.LAUNCHER] cmp=test.youtubetest/.MainActivity }
    [2015-10-27 13:30:42 – YouTubeTest] Attempting to connect debugger to ‘test.youtubetest’ on port 8633

    • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

      Could you tell me what Build Tools version you are using and the Target SDK (check in the build.gradle file). Also check the Java version you are using with the command

      java -version

      Run that in Terminal and post it here. Also, can you check the Java version that Android Studio is using. In Android Studio, navigate to File > Project Structure > SDK Location, then post here what is in the JDK Location field.

      Lastly, what version of the YouTube API are you using?

    • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

      Could you tell me what Build Tools version you are using and the Target SDK (check in the build.gradle file). Also check the Java version you are using with the command

      java -version

      Run that in Terminal and post it here. Also, can you check the Java version that Android Studio is using. In Android Studio, navigate to File > Project Structure > SDK Location, then post here what is in the JDK Location field.

      Lastly, what version of the YouTube API are you using?

  • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

    Are you running on a device or emulator? I had the same problem almost each time I tested on an emulator. But on a real device, it didn’t come up.

  • Peter Kong

    The tutorial was great..but i has problem with the youtube player problem..which show an error occurred touch to retry i have no idea what happen

    • http://www.echessa.com/ Joyce Echessa

      Are you testing on an emulator? Whenever I tested on an emulator, the video wouldn’t load. But, on a device, it would always load. I’m not sure why…

  • http://www.seekhspot.com Farhan Aftab

    Hi,
    Great tutorial, just what i needed for my app, but still i want to learn something more,
    i am creating an app with 2 activities, one is coded with this api, and one is menu which contains buttons, and i want to different videos in those buttons or listview, with every click on different button, different video play on same activity, i know about intent data pass, but i dont know how to pass that with youtube api, please help.

    • Vinoth Vino

      Take a look at this bro…
      **MainActivity**

      listView.setOnItemClickListener(new AdapterView.OnItemClickListener() {

      @Override

      public void onItemClick(AdapterView parent, View view, int position, long id) {

      int itemPos = position;

      // String itemVal = (String)listView.getItemAtPosition(itemPos);

      switch (itemPos){

      case 0:

      Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(),YouTubeView.class);

      i.putExtra(“value1″,”Ho32Oh6b4jc”);

      startActivity(i);

      Toast.makeText(getApplicationContext(),itemVal,Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();

      break;

      case 1:

      Intent i1 = new Intent(getApplicationContext(),YouTubeView.class);

      i1.putExtra(“value1”, “YQHsXMglC9A”);

      startActivity(i1);

      Toast.makeText(getApplicationContext(),itemVal,Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();

      break;

      default:

      break;

      **YouTubeActivity**

      //Creating bundle and store video id

      Bundle videoIdFromMainActiviy = getIntent().getExtras();

      String videoID = videoIdFromMainActiviy.getString(“value1”);

      public void onInitializationSuccess(Provider provider,YouTubePlayer player,boolean wasRestored){

      if(!wasRestored){

      player.cueVideo(videoID);

      }

      }

      • http://www.seekhspot.com Farhan Aftab

        thanx bro, now i know about listview as well…

  • dima_ps

    Excellent article!
    Could you please explain how to save state on rotate when you implement YouTubePlayerSupportFragment in a fragment? I can’t make it work :(

  • Vinoth Vino

    Nice article.. I’ve rendering problem “YouTubePlayerView” class can’t be instantiated… Please help me

  • Vinoth Vino

    Now it’s working joyce…Can you please give tutorials for youtube thumbnail view ?

  • Christopher Rucinski

    I am confused with the API Key. Let’s say I release the app to the Play Store, do I leave my API Key in the app, or do I have to change things to allow for OAuth authentication? Or does using the YouTube Player API not use up any of my Quota?

    I know the YouTube Data API v3 does use up my quota, but I am not sure about the YouTube Player API

    • Vinoth Vino

      Bro!!! Do you know to add youtube thumbnail in list items ?

  • Deepak Jain

    i want to add more then two video on the same page…what i do for this

  • http://www.seekhspot.com Farhan Aftab

    sorry bro, i dont understand that, can you please be more simple, well i am not expert ofcourse, but i have no issue with youtubeplayer api, it is working perfectly, my only problem is giving download links.

  • Vinoth Vino

    Need tutorial for youtube thumbnail view in list view.

  • Pelican

    I did everything like explained in this tutorial but always get an Illegal State Exception telling me, that a YouTubePlayerView can only be created with an Activity which extends YouTubeBaseActivity as its’ context. Please help, struggling with this for 2 days now…

    • Sandeep

      Which device are you using to run the application? Try with non-lollipop device and let me know the result..

      • Pelican

        Thank you Sandeep for your quick response! I will try it when I am less busy the next week ;)

    • Suleyman Orazgulyyev

      Make sure that you type “extends YouTubeBaseActivity” at the top next to the Main Class. It will look like that:

      public class MainActivity extends YouTubeBaseActivity implements YouTubePlayer.OnInitializedListener {

  • Caesar

    How can I show more than 1 video using the API ?

  • Suleyman Orazgulyyev

    Hey Joyce,

    @joyceechessa:disqus I am using your code in order to learn, and I am typing it bit by bit. You declare a return type for your “getYouTubePlayerProvider” method as “Provider” but it returns a “YouTubePlayerView”. Is that a mistake? Thank you in advance for the help!

  • Sakshi Garg

    helllo.. i want to add youtube player on my tv app but when i play youtube video on tv always get service not found.

  • Wagner Silva

    You know any method or web service that I can do research for a particular subject and can get the link of the video

  • cmink

    how to view just thumb video from another category, for example i want to view all video about food, than i can play that video,, thanks before,

  • Adedara Klever Olanrewaju

    Hello there, nice tutorial but I am having an issue with this line

    youTubeView.initialize(Config.YOUTUBE_API_KEY, this);
    it says java.lang.pointer.exception
    Can u help?

  • Rama Raju

    Problem: This code is working with all youtube videos for me except the following video : cWLbUrOh-ZU
    Saying un supported video format.
    This video working in youtube app and website but not in my app.
    Please help me how to solve this issue.

  • Arvindraja

    how to stop youtube player(on button click) if i’m calling Finish(), it is restarting same activity again.
    and my activity extending YoutubeBaseActivity when i’m restarting another fragment Activity throwing null reference exption
    Android.Support.V4.App.FragmentTransaction fragmentTx = ca.Activity.SupportFragmentManager.BeginTransaction();
    cs is another fragment private DairyTabFragment ca;

  • Arvindraja

    very nice and use full artical
    @joyceechessa:disqus
    I have developed YouTube player when player running i want to close the player and move to last fragment on Back button pressed.
    I am using this
    public class YoutubeActivity : YouTubeBaseActivity, IYouTubePlayerOnInitializedListener
    {

    protected override void OnCreate(Bundle bundle)
    {
    base.OnCreate(bundle);
    SetContentView(Resource.Layout.youtubeactivity_layout);

    YouTubePlayerView youTubeView = FindViewById(Resource.Id.youtube_view);
    youTubeView.Initialize(“AIzaSyAQ9UQpJFUVHwk6ipyZ1Su0XvXzM7Oq-_4”, this);
    this._videoUrl = Intent.GetStringExtra(“videoid”);
    var btnBack = FindViewById(Resource.Id.btnlogoBack);
    btnBack.Click += (s, e) =>
    {
    Finish();
    };
    }
    when i’m pressing back Activity not finishing properly it restart again.
    And second thing is that from the same button i’m restarting another fragment or previous one Activity throwing null reference exception.

    btnBack.Click += (s, e) =>
    {
    var contnt = new ContentFragment();
    Android.Support.V4.App.FragmentTransaction fragmentTx= Activity.SupportFragmentManager.BeginTransaction();
    fragmentTx.Replace(Resource.Id.crealtabcontent, contnt, “contentTag”);
    fragmentTx.Commit();
    };

    How should i solve that problem and to go back from here. :)
    Tagged: youtube activity back navigation

  • Desenvolvimento Em Foco

    Caused by: java.lang.NullPointerException: Attempt to invoke virtual method ‘void com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayerView.initialize(java.lang.String, com.google.android.youtube.player.YouTubePlayer$OnInitializedListener)’ on a null object reference

    youTubeView.initialize(Config.YOUTUBE_API_KEY, this);

    The YOUTUBE_API_KEY was placed, but
    It,s not working, sorry

Latest Courses

Browse all 7 courses
1h 49m
Premium Course
Brett Romero

Introduction to Swift

2h 13m
Premium Course
Tim Ruffles

Building an App with AngularJS

Build a single-page app with AngularJS
6h 25m
Premium Course
Sushant Das

Android Programming from Scratch

A comprehensive tutorial for anyone who wants to get started on Android development.
Premium Course
1h 49m
Premium Course
Brett Romero, Sep 09

Introduction to Swift

Premium Course
2h 13m
Premium Course
Tim Ruffles, Jan 22

Building an App with AngularJS

Premium Course
6h 25m
Premium Course
Sushant Das, Nov 20

Android Programming from Scratch

Latest Books

Browse all 4 books
Premium Book
Luke Chambers

Everyday UX

An inspiring collection of interviews with some of the best UX designers in the world.
Premium Book
Craig Sharkie

Jump Start Responsive Web Design

An essential skill for every web designer and developer.
Premium Book
Jodie Moule

Killer UX Design

Create user experiences to wow your visitors!
Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Chambers, Dec 01

Everyday UX

Premium Book
Premium Book
Craig Sharkie, Mar 08

Jump Start Responsive Web Design

Premium Book
Premium Book
Jodie Moule, Sep 14

Killer UX Design

Recommended
Sponsors
New Theme
Themes

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
06:58
Mobile

Shared Element Transitions Effects in Mobile

Shared element transitions in your Android apps are a must. Transitions allow you to keep the user's attention on your assets as you go...
Rodrigo Cericatto, Nov 23
Themes
New Theme
Themes
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Mobile
06:58
Mobile
Rodrigo Cericatto, Nov 23

Shared Element Transitions Effects in Mobile

Shared element transitions in your Android apps are a must. Transitions allow you to keep the user's attention on your assets as you go from one view to another. After this...
Get the latest in Mobile, once a week, for free.