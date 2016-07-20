Cláudio Ribeiro is a software developer, traveler, and writer from Lisbon. He's the author of the book An IDE Called Vim. When he is not developing some cool feature at Kununu he is probably backpacking somewhere in the world or messing with some obscure framework.
Claudio's articles
Create a Cron Job on AWS Lambda
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Cláudio Ribeiro introduces AWS Lambda, a handy way to create cron jobs when you don't have a dedicated server or computer that runs 24/7.
Variable Fonts: What They Are, and How to Use Them
By Claudio Ribeiro,
In this article, Cláudio Ribeiro looks at the exciting new possibilities surrounding variable fonts — now bundled with the OpenType scalable font format — which allows a single font to behave like multiple fonts.
MySQL Performance Boosting with Indexes and Explain
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio Ribeiro shows how you can use explain and indexes to spot and remedy possible performance issues with your database before they strike.
A Practical Guide to Angular Directives
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Cláudio introduces Angular directives, arguably the most important bit of an Angular app, explaining what are they, how to use them, and to build our own.
Symfony Console Beyond the Basics – Helpers and Other Tools
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Symfony's Console can be used in any non-Symfony project to develop command line apps. Learn about console helpers in this tutorial by Claudio Ribeiro!
Twig – the Most Popular Stand-Alone PHP Template Engine
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio re-introduces you to Twig - the most popular stand-alone (not enslaved to a framework) template engine for PHP. Come see how easy to use it is!
Re-Introducing Symfony Console – CLI PHP for the Uninitiated!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio re-introduces you to Symfony Console - the command-line solution for all your PHP needs away from the browser. Let's build some terminal apps!
The Android Elephpant – Laravel on your Android Phone?
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
Taming the Snoo: Playing with the Reddit API
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio explores the Reddit API - from searching to authenticating with Oauth and downloading user data. Come tame this powerful beast!
Voyager – Can an Admin UI Make Laravel Even More Approachable?
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio presents Voyager - an admin interface for Laravel with database management, media library, and menu builder! Laravel is now even more user friendly!
A First Look at Atlas – the ORM That Delivers
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio takes a look at Atlas - a new type of ORM that doesn't oversell. If you're dying for a breath of fresh ORM air, check it out!
Quick Intro: PhpCompatibility for PHPCS – Are You PHP7 Ready?
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio introduces us to a new PHPCS standard - PhpCompatibility. This standard checks your code for compatibility with past and present versions of PHP!
Static analysis with PHPSA: PHP Smart Analyzer
By Claudio Ribeiro,
A new tool for static analysis of PHP code has shown up: PHPSA - PHP Smart Analyzer. Tune in and check out what it can do!
Testing Your Tests? Who Watches the Watchmen?
By Claudio Ribeiro,
We use tests to test our code. But... how do we test our tests? Let's take a look at Humbug: a mutation testing framework!