10 Essential Material Design Resources and Tutorials
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite resources for working with Material Design. Google's current design framework.
By Chris Ward,
We'll look at understanding the differences between Android devices, system versions and the components that comprise the Android Operating System.
By Joyce Echessa,
Designing for mobile is as much about meeting user expectation as it is about screen sizes. Joyce looks at the most common Android design anti-patterns.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
By Daniel Sipos,
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Content Providers in Android help you manage App Data through a central repository of data. Aldo Ziflaj demonstrates how to use them with a ToDo App.
By Racheal Dane,
The forthcoming iteration of Android has developers excited. Not just an update, L is a foundation on which Google plans to continue building in the future.
By Amit Diwan,
Google I/O 2014 has wrapped up, what do the latest round of announcements mean for developers? We take a quick look.
By Dror Weiss,
The biggest pitfall many developers fall into is designing for iOS and porting their apps. Read our four UX tips on how to design properly for Android.
By Tahir Taous,
Our guide to rooting your Android device to enable you to perform any administrative action and have full control of your phone or tablet.
By Amit Diwan,
Hands on with the Android Wear Developer SDK, Google's tools for creating wearable experiences for existing apps that may appear on Android wearables.
By Joyce Echessa,
Learn how to localize your android app for language, screen orientation and much more.
By Joyce Echessa,
An introductory guide on how to schedule background tasks in Android app development.
By Joyce Echessa,
This article shows how the Android Action Bar can be used to help create elegant user interfaces.
By kaziz,
In this article, here are the 5 best calendar apps for the year 2014.
By Craig Buckler,
By Abbas Suterwala,
The menus can be defined as resources in XML files, which makes it very easy for us to change the menu items if needed.
By Abbas Suterwala,
An Android activity goes through several different states during its lifetime. Understanding the states and the events will help you to code your app in a more efficient, responsive way for your users.
By Zsombor Markus,
By Peter North,
By Abbas Suterwala,
By Charles Costa,
Divide allows any business to allow their employees to manage their business activities in a secure window on virtually any Android device.
By Craig Buckler,
By Jeff Friesen,
By Michael Kwan,
You may already have a file manager on your Android device, but X-plore File Manager by Lonely Cat Games is likely much more robust.
By James Hughes,
Comparing the BaaS providers: Parse, StackMob, Kinvey on their offerings. Helping you choose one for your next app
By Abbas Suterwala,
Android APIs provide good support for developers who want to share persistent data between two different sessions of an Android application.
By Michael Kwan,
With Auto Memory Manager, this process is automated. When the available memory falls behind defined thresholds, it will start closing apps.
By Peter North,