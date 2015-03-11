Want to Build Stunning Sites? Use These Multipurpose WP Themes
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Check out some of the best premium, multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.
By Jacob McMillen,
Jacob McMillen takes a look at five WordPress site builders that enable entrepreneurs to create custom sites even when they can't afford a development team.
Jacob McMillen finds some of the best WordPress themes for users who want the greatest SEO benefit.
By Henry Rise,
Do you sell WordPress themes on ThemeForest, or have any interest in starting? Check out this inside look from ThemeRex, a five year Envato vendor!
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Joash Rajin,
Joash Rajin covers 8 of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks including premium, paid options and also free WordPress frameworks.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Stephen Altrogge explains why you should check out the Divi 3.0 WordPress theme from Elegant Themes.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine will cover what the responsive view in the Theme Customiser is, why it's useful and, finally, how to use it as a developer.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this tutorial, Maria Antonietta Perna covers how to build a WordPress theme super-fast, using the Beans Theme Framework.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at ten web development assets from Codester that could save you time and money on your next project.
By Jacob McMillen,
These WordPress themes will give you everything you need to start making money with your site including a customizable homepage that is designed to convert.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, Tahir Taous covers 10 of the most popular free WordPress themes from 2015 available at WordPress.org for you to use on your website.
By David Attard,
The premium WordPress theme market is alive and kicking. David Attard discusses how you can use ready-made WordPress themes to your advantage.
By SitePoint Offers,
Get lifetime access to TeslaThemes' growing collection of pro-quality WordPress themes for 81% off
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.
By SitePoint Offers,
The right theme design can make all the difference when it comes to creating a site that looks sleek and professional.
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi showcases 5 stunning hotel themes for WordPress, that will help narrow down your search when working on your next accommodation website project.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff presents a collection of the best, free, minimalist WooCommerce themes for your next WordPress-powered ecommerce project.
By James George,
Changing WordPress themes can cause problems when you least expect it. In this article, James George covers some things you should do when changing themes.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how you can easily create a WordPress theme settings page using the Settings API, using a real-world, practical example.
By Elio Qoshi,
If you're organizing an event, then check out this article from Elio Qoshi that covers some of the best WordPress themes and plugins for managing events.
By James Steinbach,
WordPress sticky headers run into a problem when the admin bar is visible. In this article, James Steinbach shows us how to use CSS (and Sass) to fix this.
By James George,
This article serves as an introduction to using ZURB Foundation for WordPress theme development, covering the more popular starter themes and frameworks.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor covers 13 of the best WordPress magazine themes currently available, with demonstrations of both paid and free themes.