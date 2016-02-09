David Attard
David is an inquisitive web designer who frequently shares his tips and tricks at CollectiveRay . When he's not blogging about web design, something he's been into for the last 12 years, he's usually dreaming about his next big thing.
David's articles
CSS and PWAs: Some Tips for Building Progressive Web Apps
By David Attard,
In this article on CSS and PWAs, David Attard discusses a number of techniques that can be used when creating the CSS required for the development of PWAs.
Improving Your Website’s UX with Analytics and Hotjar
By David Attard,
David Attard shows how Hotjar can be used to identify weaknesses in your UX, and how it can also help to boost the prospects of your MVP.
3 Bitcoin Alternatives Compared: Ethereum, Cardano and NEO
By David Attard,
David Attard compares three of the more popular Bitcoin alternatives — Ethereum, Cardano and NEO — showing how blockchain technology is evolving into a real digital platform that can be used to build scalable, distributed applications.
A Designer’s Guide to KPIs and Vanity Metrics
By David Attard,
David Attard covers the KPIs every designer needs to know about, and how to measure them to gain insights into the behavior of the users that visit it.
15 Bootstrap Tools and Playgrounds
By David Attard,
David Attard reviews 15 Bootstrap tools and playgrounds for improving your workflow and making it easier to get started with the Bootstrap CSS Framework.
4 Reasons to Use a CDN for WordPress
By David Attard,
Are you working on making your WordPress site more secure, more efficient, and more optimized? Take a look at these 4 reasons to use a CDN for WordPress.
6 Tools to Stop Your Devs and Designers Strangling Each Other
By David Attard,
Having the best developers and designers on the planet is no good if they aren't on the same page. David has the tools to help you fit them together.
The Complete Guide to Using WordPress Embeds
By David Attard,
David Attard covers all of the details related to the WordPress embed and oEmbed functionality, with a range of practical examples.
Are WordPress Themes Killing Web Design?
By David Attard,
The premium WordPress theme market is alive and kicking. David Attard discusses how you can use ready-made WordPress themes to your advantage.