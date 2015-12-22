Stephen Altrogge
Stephen Altrogge is a conversion copywriter based in Tallahassee, Florida. You can find out more about him on his site copyswagger.com.
Stephen's articles
6 Steps to Building a WordPress Maintenance Business
Stephen Altrogge explains a plan for putting together your own business in a huge market — WordPress installation maintenance.
Use Indeed Prime to Get Matched with Only the Best Companies
Indeed Prime helps developers, product managers, data scientists, designers, and sales professionals simplify their job searches and land their dream jobs.
Divi 3.0 from Elegant Themes Is a Marriage of Power and Simplicity
Stephen Altrogge explains why you should check out the Divi 3.0 WordPress theme from Elegant Themes.
Segment Makes Your Data Play Nice
Stephen Altrogge looks at Segment, a service that consolidates all of your business analytics in one place.
4 Ways to Create Viral Content without Selling Your Soul
Stephen Altrogge looks at how to create viral content without stooping to clickbait tactics, with high-value content, great headlines, humor and timing.