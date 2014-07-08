Getting Started with the WordPress Theme Customization API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we show you what theme customization is from a user's perspective. We also walk you through using the WordPress Theme Customization API.
By Tahir Taous,
This article explores the basics of the WordPress template hierarchy, which determines the order your template files are loaded within your WordPress theme.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we'll take a look at how WordPress users and theme developers can design their WordPress themes for printing by using some basic CSS.
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By Chris Burgess,
What is the best WordPress theme? There's more to a theme than just eye-candy. In this article we walk you through how to best choose a high quality theme.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article we cover why updating WordPress is so important, as well ways to configure the updating options built into WordPress itself.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Coming Soon pages are useful before you launch your website. Here are 14 of the most beautiful coming soon WordPress themes and plugins.
By Adam Roberts,
It can be hard to find high-quality WordPress and Bootstrap themes that are also fully responsive. Fortunately, Gridgum has you covered.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we introduce you to OptionTree, a powerful Theme Options UI Building for WordPress.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Here are ten of the best WooCommerce themes, that will allow you to make full use of WooCommerce's extensive features.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article I'll show you 15 alternative uses of WordPress, in the hope of inspiring you to use it in a way you hadn't thought of before.