Getting Started with the WordPress Theme Customization API

The WordPress Theme Customization API allows developers to easily enable a ‘Customizer Page’ to their themes. The Theme Customizer API is supported from the 3.4 release onwards. The WordPress.org Codex recommends that developers provide theme customisation options in the Theme Customizer page, rather than providing options in a theme options page.

Allowing users to change the appearance of your theme, edit or add settings to your theme via the WordPress Theme Customizer page will make your theme easy to use and appear professional. In this tutorial, I will show you what theme customization is, from a user’s perspective, and how to use the WordPress Theme Customization API to control the Customizer Page.

This article assumes that you are familiar with the fundamentals of WordPress Theme and Plugin Development.

What Is the Theme Customization API?

The Theme Customization API allows developers to build controls and settings options in the Customize section found in the Appearance menu in the WordPress Dashboard. The Theme Customization screen (or Theme Customizer Page) allows site administrators to modify a theme’s settings, color schemes, widgets, titles and logos, to name a few of the common examples. It also provides a preview of those changes in real-time.

In the above image, the blue ‘Customize’ button takes us to the theme customizer page

Previously, developers would provide a theme options page for users to tweak their theme, which was far less user friendly because users had to refresh their site after making changes to see these them take effect.

Default Controls on the Theme Customizer Page

Every WordPress Theme which is installed in WordPress 3.4 and above is provided with some default settings and controls on the Theme Customizer Page such as Site Title, Tagline, Background Color, Background Image, Widgets and Static Front Page. You don’t have to add any code to support these basic customization settings and controls.

Understanding Sections, Settings and Controls

Sections represent a group of settings. When you define new settings and controls, they must be added to a section. You can also add new settings and controls to default sections.

A Setting represents a customization option of a Theme.

A control is a HTML form element on the Theme Customizer page and it allows admins to change a setting on real time preview. Controls are linked to a single setting, and a single section.

Let’s see how to create a section, setting and control for placing ads on our theme.

Creating a Section

You need to use $customizer_object->add_section method to create a new section.

Here is the code to create a section named ads

function sitepoint_customize_register($wp_customize) { $wp_customize->add_section("ads", array( "title" => __("Advertising", "customizer_ads_sections"), "priority" => 30, )); } add_action("customize_register","sitepoint_customize_register");

priority defines the position of the section.

Here is the names of the default sections: title_tagline, colors, header_image, background_image, nav and static_front_page.

Creating a Setting

You need to use $customizer_object->add_setting method to create a new setting.

Here is the code to create a setting named ads_code

function sitepoint_customize_register($wp_customize) { $wp_customize->add_setting("ads_code", array( "default" => "", "transport" => "postMessage", )); } add_action("customize_register","sitepoint_customize_register");

transport argument supports two values refresh and postMessage .

refresh indicates that the changes will take place when the Theme Customizer page is saved by clicking the Save & Publish button and then Refresh.

But postMessage indicates that the changes will take place in real time, as it happens. For real time changes we also need to write some JavaScript. We will see more details on this later on. In this case, site visitors will not be able to see the changes until the site admin clicks the Save & Publish button.

Creating a Control

When you’re creating a control, we would use the $customizer_object->add_control($controller_object) method to create a new setting.

Let’s display a control to display a text area to take advertising code as our input.

function sitepoint_customize_register($wp_customize) { $wp_customize->add_control(new WP_Customize_Control( $wp_customize, "ads_code", array( "label" => __("Enter Ads Code", "customizer_ads_code_label"), "section" => "ads", "settings" => "ads_code", "type" => "textarea", ) )); } add_action("customize_register","sitepoint_customize_register");

There are various controller objects, depending on what kind of control you need. Here we used WP_Customize_Control which is used to display input fields such as text area, text, checkbox, radio and color. The are other controller objects such as WP_Customize_Color_Control, WP_Customize_Upload_Control and WP_Customize_Image_Control for color input, file upload and image input respectively.

Output Settings Values

The way of echoing the settings value depends on the transport argument of the add_settings function.

If the transport argument value is refresh then this is the code to echo ads_code setting value in your theme.

?> <div id="ads_box"> <?php echo get_theme_mod("ads_code"); ?> </div> <?php

get_theme_mod is used to retrieve value of a setting of theme customisation API.

If the transport argument is postMessage then you also need to use the above code for echoing. But to implement live preview, you need to write some JavaScript so that you can fetch the new value when admin changes the value of the setting.

Create a JavaScript file in your theme’s directory. I will refer to it as theme-customizer.js

Next, add the following code:

(function($){ wp.customize("ads_code", function(value) { value.bind(function(newval) { $("#ads_code").html(newval); } ); }); })(jQuery);

Here is the code to enqueue the above script:

function sitepoint_customizer_live_preview() { wp_enqueue_script("sitepoint-themecustomizer", get_template_directory_uri() . "/theme-customizer.js", array("jquery", "customize-preview"), '', true); } add_action("customize_preview_init", "sitepoint_customizer_live_preview");

Here, we are enqueuing the script in the theme Customizer screen, so that site visitors don’t see the change on the live site while it’s happening.

Final Thoughts

The Theme Customization API is already well developed and all new themes should be implementing it. If you’re creating a premium theme, then there is no way to escape it. You can provide all kinds of settings in the Customizer Page that you used previously using the Settings API.

Feel free to include comments about your experience with this API below.