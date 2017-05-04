Google AMP & WordPress: Everything You Need to Know
By Ryan Gould,
To compete in the mobile search ranking arena, your WordPress site needs to support Google AMP. Here's how.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Wix Code turns Wix into an open platform for building robust, content-rich sites and web apps.
By Gary Stevens,
Any brand can improve user experience by improving specific on-page factors. Loading speed is one that many website owners overlook.
By Dimos Koromilas,
Learn to write functional JavaScript tests with Selenium WebDriver 3, Mocha and Node.js.
By Can Abacıgil,
Importing a large amount of data into Redshift is easy using the COPY command. To demonstrate this, we’ll import a publicly available dataset.
By Paul Maplesden,
We'll show you how to improve your workflow by bringing together teams, communicating smarter, and working on a consistent version of the product.
By Lee Brandt,
Lee Brandt walks us through adding user authentication into your React apps in just 15 minutes.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows you how to create your first reusable component with Component IO.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Produce high-quality client websites faster with Be Theme.
By Adam Roberts,
A handy collection of resources that provides you with everything you need to know to start building Angular apps.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Turn huge amounts of data into comprehensible charts and graphs easily with wpDataTables.
By M. David Green,
Error monitoring can save you when things start to fall apart. Learn how to get Airbrake working with your JavaScript web apps.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows you how to use RestDB to create a simple CMS.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White shows you how to build a class booking system for a Thai cookery class using Acuity Scheduling's API and Lumen.
By Alok Shah,
Learn about Cloudinary's new Website Speed Test, an image analysis tool that's integrated with WebPagetest.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at Jamf Now, a tool that helps you configure, manage and secure all of your Apple Macs, iPhones and iPads.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at Component IO, which provides content management for individual pieces of your website.
By Paul Maplesden,
We've created a cheat sheet for CloudApp, to make efficiently sharing screenshots, GIFs and screen recordings easier.
By Dino Londis,
Dino Londis takes a look at the factors you should consider when selecting your website's DDoS protection service.
By Jeff Smith,
Does your website or application have a disaster plan? Take a look at this post for some things to consider when thinking ahead and planning for the worst!
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning on self-hosting your website? Take a look at this article to learn about the downsides of on-premise hosting before you take the leap!
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning to build an ecommerce site with Magento and Git together in order to implement version control? Here are a few tips before you get started!
By Jeff Smith,
Do you use cPanel for your hosting management? Take a look at these quick tips for getting the maximum usefulness out of your cPanel experience!
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for a way to manage MySQL databases securely from your Mac? Take a look at this guide to DB management with Sequel Pro.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Want to build a custom Twitter analytics app? Bruno Škvorc shows you how to use RestDB to build a Twitter follower-farmer detection app.
By Jeff Smith,
Unlimited Everything in hosting is a myth. Take a look, as we go over the things to look for in hosts who claim to offer unlimited resources to customers.
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra explains how to increase your cold email outreach response rate, while staying clear of spammy tactics.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the rise of data-driven marketing, and what you need to know to take advantage of it without being overwhelmed by vanity metrics.
By Larry Alton,
The e-learning industry is booming, expected to be worth $240 billion by 2023. Larry Alton looks at two themes among successful online course ventures.
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for ways to be more efficient when setting up and maintaining multiple WordPress sites? Here are some suggestions for WP-CLI automation.