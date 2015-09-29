Andrew McDermott
Andrew McDermott is the co-founder of HooktoWin and the co-author of Hook: Why Websites Fail to Make Money. He shows developers and designers how to attract and win new customers.
Andrew's articles
Secret Strategies to Win Promotions Other Devs Can’t Get
Getting a job promotion isn't as straightforward as you might think. Learn the secrets to getting that critical edge to ensure your career advancement.
How to Change Your Boss’s Mind Without Losing Your Job
Is your boss making bad decisions? Are you walking on eggshells? Learn some practical steps to help your boss make better decisions without losing your job!
Simple Strategies for Winning the Positions Other Developers Want
Andrew McDermott offers some simple strategies web developers can use to attract the positions other developers want with minimal effort.
The Devastating Price Developers Pay for Working Hard
Andrew McDermott details the ways conscientious developers can be taken advantage of, and how they can combat this and make sure they're properly rewarded.
5 Signs It’s Time to Quit Your Job
Andrew McDermott presents five principles for identifying an inappropriate work environment, dealing with it, and deciding whether or not you need to quit.
How the Top 1% of Candidates Ace Their Job Interviews
Top 1% candidates are uncommon. Not because they're so special, but because of their decision-making process. Learn how they make decisions differently.
4 Signs It’s a Bad Idea to Quit Your Job
Is it a bad idea to quit a job you hate right now? How do you know? It's not something we're taught in school. Andrew McDermott provides some perspective.
Why the Highest-Paid Developers “Fight” Their Coworkers
At some point, if it hasn't happened already, your coworkers or your boss will ask you to do something foolish.
4 Signs Your Employer Will Ruin Your Career
Andrew McDermott explores the qualities of difficult employers, and how to avoid them and protect your employment opportunities.
3 Unexpected Signals Employers Send Before They Fire You
Andrew McDermott provides pointers on how to tell you're about to be fired, and tips on what you can do about it.
6 Unexpected Mistakes That Keep Developers from Getting a Raise
Wondering why you got passed over for a raise after doing a stand-out job? Andrew McDermott explains six mistakes developers make in their careers.
How to Become a Better Developer by Coding Less
Andrew McDermott explains a system that helps developers overcome impostor syndrome and developer's block.
6 Red Flags That Signal the End of Your Career
Some career red flags are obvious, but the most common ones hide in our blind spots. Andrew McDermott shows you how to detect them.
5 Simple Strategies to Double Your Salary
It may sound excessive, but if you're a developer with a plan and determination, you can double your salary. Andrew McDermott explains his strategy.
You’re the Best Developer on the Team — Why It’ll Cost You Your Job
Being the best developer - or the best at anything - can cost you everything, if you let it. Andrew McDermott explains why, and how to avoid that fate.
This Development Tool Hurts Developers — Here’s How to Win Anyway
Every development team depends on this tool, but when it's used the wrong way, the results can be catastrophic. Andrew McDermott explains how to win anyway.
8 Common Mistakes That Get Developers Fired
Think you'll avoid those silly mistakes that get others fired? Think again. Andrew McDermott explains the 8 mistakes that really get developers fired.
Why You Should Make the Worst Parts of Web Development Even Worse
When things are bad, working as a web developer can be hell. Andrew McDermott explains why sometimes the best thing you can do is to make things worse.
6 Stupid Mistakes Smart Developers Should Make
Andrew McDermott looks at six things developers should do -- even when everyone around you says it's a mistake.
5 Career-Ending Mistakes Web Developers Make
Andrew McDermott looks at five mistakes most web developers don't realize can end their careers.
The Maker’s Guide to an Unlimited Supply of Customers
Learn a little-known secret tactic to get a constant influx of customers on the reg.