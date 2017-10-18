Learning Angular: Everything You Need to Get Started

Whether it’s AngularJS 1.X – a framework, or Angular – a platform, Google’s Angular project has taken over the web. Here’s a collection of articles, projects and courses that’ll help you get to grips with the powerful front-end tool.
Introductions and Comparisons
- Angular version naming got a little complicated this year, here are the official naming conventions for specific versions of the platform [angularjs], which we’ve tried to follow here and elsewhere on the site.
- How to decide between React and Angular [sitepoint].
Fundamentals
- How to create a single-page app with AngularJS and the WordPress REST API [sitepoint].
- A guide to managing state in Angular apps with ngrx/store [sitepoint].
- Managing state in Angular apps [blog.nrwl].
- Persisting state in AngularJS [sitepoint].
- How to build maintainable Angular apps [medium/curated-by-versett].
- How to develop apps with Angular mockbackend [sitepoint].
- A community-drive collection of best practices and style guidelines for AngularJS [github/mgechev].
Testing
- A guide to testing your services with Angular [corinnekrych.blogspot].
- How to test your Angular component [corinnekrych.blogspot].
Authentication
- Angular authentication with JSON [angularjs.blogspot].
- And easy Angular authentication with Auth0 [sitepoint].
Slightly More Advanced
- Developing an app with Angular 2+ and the Angular CLI [sitepoint]
- An anatomy of a large Angular application [medium]
- Creating Progressive Web Apps with Angular [medium]
- Improving Angular performance with one line of code [blog.upstate]
- Building Angular apps at scale [medium]
- Track device geolocation in NativeScript Angular mobile applications [thepolyglotdeveloper]
- Deploy your own REST API using mLab and Heroku [sitepoint]
Projects
You’ve got the basics – and perhaps even a little bit more. Here are some projects to take on to put that knowledge into practice.
First things first: a very popular and well-regarded series of articles on SitePoint, covering how to write a todo app in Angular 2:
- Part 0 — The Ultimate Angular CLI Reference Guide
- Part 1 — Getting our first version of the Todo application up and running
- Part 2 — Creating separate components to display a list of todo’s and a single todo
- Part 3 — Update the Todo service to communicate with a REST API
- Part 4 — Use Angular router to resolve data.
- Then, a practical guide to planning a MEAN stack app [sitepoint].
- Building a Tesla battery range calculator with Angular 2 and reactive forms [toddmotto].
- How to build a Chrome extension in Angular 2 [sitepoint].
- How to create an Angular app and style it with Kendo UI [developer.telerik].
- Building a chart component with Angular 2 and FusionCharts [sitepoint].