I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
Pair Programming: Benefits, Tips & Advice for Making it Work
By M. David Green,
M. David Green discusses pair programming, examining what it takes for two developers working together to achieve the productivity and quality improvements that come from pairing.
Remote Work: Tips, Tricks and Best Practices for Success
By M. David Green,
M. David Green presents tools, tricks, and practices for improving the remote working experience for yourself, your team, your manager, and your company.
How to Manage Your Product Backlog with Quire
By M. David Green,
The product backlog is one of the most controversial artifacts of an agile organization. Everybody seems to have an opinion about how it should work.
Best Practices for Using Modern JavaScript Syntax
By M. David Green,
M. David Green reviews new features of modern JavaScript, such as classes and arrow functions, looking at when you should and perhaps shouldn't use them.
An Introduction to Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how you can start thinking functionally in JavaScript, by refactoring some all-too-common imperative code to a functional style.
How to Set Up Airbrake Error Monitoring for Your JavaScript App
By M. David Green,
Error monitoring can save you when things start to fall apart. Learn how to get Airbrake working with your JavaScript web apps.
Grab Our Free Printable Functional JavaScript Cheat Sheet
By M. David Green,
Taking Responsive Web Design Beyond the Visual
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Chris Ward, a technical writer, blogger and web developer.
A Beginner’s Guide to Testing Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
Functional code is often touted as easier to test. M. David Green examines that claim and demonstrates how to get started testing functional JavaScript.
Animating with CSS, JS and SVG, and Avoiding Burnout
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Sarah Drasner, a teacher, author, consultant and staff writer at CSS-Tricks.
WordPress Development, Freelancing, and Taking Time Off, with Lara Schenck
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Lara Schenck, a freelance web consultant and educator.
CSS Animation, Prototyping Tools, and Sources of Inspiration, with Donovan Hutchinson
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Donovan Hutchinson, a developer, teacher and proprietor of CSSanimation.rocks.
Three Keys to Being a Productive Software Engineer
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim look at what it means to be a productive software engineer.
UX Research, Analytics, and Dark Patterns, with Luke Hay
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk with Luke Hay, a user experience professional and author.
Troubleshooting Scrum
Troubleshooting Scrum
In this exclusive book excerpt from Scrum: Novice to Ninja, we take a look at troubleshooting Scrum and how to overcome obstacles in the process.
Online Security and Being Super Productive, with Azat Mardan
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Azat Mardan, a software engineer, author, teacher, Node expert and Paleo enthusiast.
Taking Steps towards Scrum
Taking Steps towards Scrum
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to NInja, by M. David Green, we discuss how to get teams started with the Scrum process.
Scrum: Walking through a Story (Part 3)
By M. David Green,
In this book excerpt, we continue looking into the importance of walking through a story during Scrum processes.
Scrum: Working through a Story (Part 2)
By M. David Green,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book Scrum: Novice to Ninja, we look at the importance of the second Standup and why developers should utilize it.
Increasing Productivity by Slowing Down, with Jason Lengstorf
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Jason Lengstorf, a developer and designer at IBM.
Scrum: Working through a Story (Part 1)
By M. David Green,
In the last chapter, we were introduced to the product owner's world, and taken through the process of developing and creating a story for the team.
The Scrum Contract (Part 2)
The Scrum Contract (Part 2)
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja, we expand further into the importance of the Scrum Contract.
The Scrum Contract (Part 1)
The Scrum Contract (Part 1)
Take a look at how web and mobile development teams work with the various features of scrum, in this excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja..
Tech Stacks, Frameworks, Being Creative, and Being Real, with Tim Holman
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Tim Holman, a web experimenter and member of the CodePen team.
Functional JavaScript for Lazy Developers (Like Me)
By M. David Green,
Applying functional techniques improved my programs, problem-solving skills, process; my code was cleaner and easier to maintain — with less work.
Scrum Artifacts: Product Increment
By M. David Green,
At the end of each sprint, the completed features that were worked on should be added to the product for the sprint demo.
REST, GraphQL, and Founding a Startup, with Michael Paris and Vince Ning
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Michael Paris and Vince Ning, founders of Scaphold.io, a backend service for GraphQL.
Scrum Artifacts: Velocity and Burndown Charts
By M. David Green,
velocity is how a scrum team measures the amount of work they can complete in a typical sprint. By tracking the number of story points the team can
Scrum Artifacts: Definition of Done
By M. David Green,
Declaring a story to be done is a means of verifying that all of its critical aspects have been completed based on the way each team works.
Scrum Artifacts: Scrum Board
By M. David Green,
There are electronic tools and services that are designed to help teams capture and manage stories as they move from one state to the next.