Paul Maplesden
Paul Maplesden is a freelance writer specializing in business, finance, and technology. He loves Earl Grey tea, pivot tables, hats, and other fine geekery.
Paul's articles
How to Supercharge Your Product Design Workflow with CloudApp
By Paul Maplesden,
We'll show you how to improve your workflow by bringing together teams, communicating smarter, and working on a consistent version of the product.
Easily Set Up, Manage, and Protect Your Apple Devices with Jamf Now
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at Jamf Now, a tool that helps you configure, manage and secure all of your Apple Macs, iPhones and iPads.
Grab Our Free Printable CloudApp Cheat Sheet
By Paul Maplesden,
We've created a cheat sheet for CloudApp, to make efficiently sharing screenshots, GIFs and screen recordings easier.
How to Create a Beautiful Portfolio Website with Squarespace
By Paul Maplesden,
Pau Maplesden shows you how to create a beautiful portfolio website for your freelance business with Squarespace.
How to Create Perfect Client Contracts Using Squarespace Forms
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden shows freelancers how to enhance their client contracts and automate their collection with Squarespace.
8 PayPal Alternatives for Your Online Business
By Paul Maplesden,
PayPal is the biggest name in online payments, but it's risky to rely on it solely. These PayPal alternatives allow you to diversify your payment options.
Here’s How to Uncover Your Next Great Business Idea
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden shows you how to explore your skills and interests to come up with interesting business ideas.
How to Create a Freelance Contract that Benefits You & Your Clients
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden explains why you can't afford to skip freelance contracts, and shows you how to put a basic contract together.
How to Take Your Mindfulness Meditation Technique Further
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden walks through six meditation techniques for entrepreneurs looking to take their basic mindfulness sessions to the next level.
Which Productivity System Is Best for Me?
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the major productivity systems, and discusses the pros and cons of each choice.
The Beginner’s Guide to Creating Effective Business Reports
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden draws on his experience as a reporting manager and business owner to explain how actionable, effective business reports are created.
Want to Help Build the Internet of Things? Start Here
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the broad range of opportunities available to entrepreneurs who want to break into the Internet of Things market.
Build a Powerful Freelance Portfolio Website that Gets Results
By Paul Maplesden,
Learn how to plan, build, test, and use an effective freelance portfolio website.
How to Get the Most out of Your Freelancers
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden provides advice on how entrepreneurs and small businesses can better work with their freelancers for mutual gain.