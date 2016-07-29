Lucero del Alba
Lucero is a programmer and entrepreneur with a feel for Python, data science and DevOps. Raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he's a musician who loves languages (those you use to talk to people) and dancing.
Lucero's articles
A Side-by-Side Comparison of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
How to Migrate from WordPress to a Static Site Generator
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
How to Host Static Sites for Free with an Automated Pipeline
Learn how to host static Jamstack sites for free with an automated pipeline for deployment. We look at the process for Netlify, GitHub Pages, and many more.
100 Jamstack Tools, APIs & Services to Power Your Sites
Jamstack sites are service-driven. This comprehensive comparison explains 100 Jamstack tools, services, and APIs for deploying and running yours.
Introduction to the Jamstack: Build Secure, High-Performance Sites
Understand the Jamstack, an alternative to LAMP and MEAN. Use static files with JavaScript to build secure, scalable, easy-to-maintain sites and apps.
How to Redesign the Django Admin with Bootstrap
Lucero del Alba walks through how to restyle the Django admin interface to match the look and feel of the rest of your site, with the help of Bootstrap.
How to Prototype a Web App with Django and Vue.js
Learn how use Django and Vue.js to prototype a custom, responsive and reactive web application with a full-featured back office site to manage the content.
Web Developer Workflow Tools: A Beginner’s Guide
Lucero del Alba looks at the top tools all web developers need to learn, from Bash to Visual Studio Code and continuous integrations pipelines.
How to Properly Organize Files in Your Codebase & Avoid Mayhem
Lucero del Alba shares insights on how to organize files for both large and small projects, offering some easy-to-follow best practices.
How to Get Involved in the Booming Python Job Market
Lucero del Alba gives tips on how to get a Python job, discussing salaries, in-demand skills, marketplaces, and how to remain competitive.
Commit Changes to Your Codebase the Right Way
Commit changes to your codebase the right way with this guide. Lucero del Alba outlines best practices for the ideal version control commit.
Trends in Python: What’s Hot in the Hottest Language Today
Lucero del Alba explains why Python is so popular, discusses current Python trends, and covers the best Python packages and tools to get acquainted with.
How to Set Up a Reverse NGINX Proxy on Alibaba Cloud
Need to serve many websites from a single Linux box, optimizing resources, and automating the site launch process? Let’s get serious and set up a production-ready environment using Ubuntu, NGINX, and Docker — all of it on Alibaba Cloud.
Why Developers Should Consider WordPress.com Hosting
Lucero del Alba looks at the pros and cons of WordPress.com hosting, explaining why it's a good option for web developers.
5 Ways to Get Started with Machine Learning
Lucero del Alba surveys online resources and courses — both free and paid — for getting started with Machine Learning.
A Comparison of Shared and Cloud Hosting, and How to Choose
Lucero del Alba explains the differences between shared and cloud hosting, with practical tips on how to decide which is the best option for you.
7 Deep Work Tips That Will Dramatically Boost Your Productivity
Lucero del Alba explains how you can start changing your habits to favor deep work, so you can get more done while freeing up more time for living life.
7 Atom Add-ons for Running Code and Previewing Changes
Lucero del Alba introduces 7 Atom add-ons for previewing changes in HTML, CSS, JS and Markdown, and for executing interpreted and compiled code.
How to Build an Image with the Dockerfile
Lucero covers how to build an image with the Dockerfile, explaining syntax, best practices, basic tools and runtime libraries, packages and shipping.
Data Serialization Comparison: JSON, YAML, BSON, MessagePack
Lucero compares the data serialization options of JSON, YAML, BSON and MessagePack, weighing up their pros and cons, ease of use and performance.
Cloud Storage: Choosing Between Drobpox, Drive, S3 and Others
Lucero digs into cloud storage options, covering everything from small and very practical requirements for domestic users to the needs of businesses.
DevOps by Example: Tools, Pros and Cons of a DevOps Culture
Lucero del Alba presents three DevOps tools, and considers the benefits and challenges of switching to a DevOps culture.
Understanding Docker, Containers and Safer Software Delivery
Lucero explains the concept of software containers and how Docker helps solve many of the issues relating to software delivery and app deployment.