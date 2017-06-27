Grab Our Free Printable CloudApp Cheat Sheet

Entrepreneur
By Paul Maplesden

This article was sponsored by CloudApp. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

CloudApp is a tool that allows you to easily create, annotate, and share screenshots, GIFs, and screen recordings with others. It’s an app that belongs in every startup’s toolkit, making day-to-day communication about the product much easier — whether as part of your bug tracking process, or for brainstorming sessions in Slack. It works as follows:

We’ve created a cheat sheet to help you learn how to use CloudApp’s features and keyboard shortcuts quickly. Keep it at hand on your computer’s desktop or print it out, and you’ll be slinging screenshots efficiently in no time. Grab it here:

Paul Maplesden is a freelance writer specializing in business, finance, and technology. He loves Earl Grey tea, pivot tables, hats, and other fine geekery.
