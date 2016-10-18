Parth is a freelance writer and certified content marketing specialist. He loves writing on technology, renewable energy, fitness and marketing. A value driven marketing evangelist, he has a knack for finding unique and unconventional ways to connect brands with their audiences using entertaining, informative content. Find out more about him at his website - Quill Canvas.
Parth's articles
11 Productivity Tools to Help Web Developers Beat Deadlines
Parth Misra presents 11 productivity tools, explaining how they can help organize your day and increase your productivity.
How to Conduct Cold Email Outreach like a Pro
Parth Misra explains how to increase your cold email outreach response rate, while staying clear of spammy tactics.
4 Lead Nurturing Strategies for Better Conversion Rate Optimization
Parth Misra looks at lead nurturing as a strategy for improving conversion rates, including personalization, follow-up and lead scoring.
4 Virtual Reality Startup Ideas Entrepreneurs Can Jump On Now
Parth Misra looks at four startup ideas waiting for the right entrepreneur in the virtual reality space.
3 Quick, Formidable Calisthenics Exercises for a Freelancer
Fitness can become an afterthought for time-pressed entrepreneurs and freelancers. With calisthenics, ten minutes is all you need for a full-body workout.