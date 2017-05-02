Larry's articles
Debunking 3 Common WordPress Myths
WordPress
By Larry Alton,
Are you considering using WordPress, and have some worries about it based on things you've heard? Larry debunks some common WordPress myths in this post.
3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design
Design & UX
By Larry Alton,
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
4 Wearable Predictions You Should Know About
Web
By Larry Alton,
The 2 Secrets to Successfully Selling Online Courses
Entrepreneur
By Larry Alton,
The e-learning industry is booming, expected to be worth $240 billion by 2023. Larry Alton looks at two themes among successful online course ventures.
Step Away From the Ledge: Mobile Apps Aren’t Dying
Mobile
By Larry Alton,
Location-Based Marketing Will Rely on Mobile in 2017
Mobile
By Larry Alton,