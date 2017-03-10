Using DeployHQ to Automate Your Deployments
By Jeff Smith,
Tired of deploying changes to your sites by copying files manually from your repositories? Learn how to automate deployment from Git with DeployHQ.
By Jeff Smith,
Tired of deploying changes to your sites by copying files manually from your repositories? Learn how to automate deployment from Git with DeployHQ.
By Jeff Smith,
Do you manage multiple WordPress sites on multiple servers? We're taking a look at ServerPilot, a tool for deploying and managing your installations.
By Jeff Smith,
Every website needs encryption. Read about the benefits that HTTPS offers to you and to your site's visitors, and then get started today!
By Andrew McDermott,
Wondering why you got passed over for a raise after doing a stand-out job? Andrew McDermott explains six mistakes developers make in their careers.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba explains how you can start changing your habits to favor deep work, so you can get more done while freeing up more time for living life.
By Charles Costa,
It's easy to get bogged down with meaningless business metrics. Charles Costa looks at the three you need to watch if you're starting a SaaS business.
By Aaron Osteraas,
Aaron Osteraas reviews Dareboost, a service for evaluating website performance and monitoring pages over time.
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra looks at lead nurturing as a strategy for improving conversion rates, including personalization, follow-up and lead scoring.
By Jeff Smith,
Do you constantly hear WordPress devs talking about "The Loop", but you're not entirely sure what that is, or how to use it? Take a look!
By James George,
James George takes a look at Bookmark's website builder and its new artificial intelligence system AIDA.
By Rachel McPherson,
Rachel McPherson shows how to keep your digital marketing campaigns organized using content calendars, goals and productivity software.
By Kevin Wood,
Kevin Wood shows you how to build your content strategy, from planning through production, promotion, testing and measurement.
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress is so easy to work with that it can be tempting to indulge in cowboy coding. Jeff Smith explains why you should use staging environments anyway.
By Craig Buckler,
Developing WordPress themes and plugins on a local server can be problematic if it doesn't match your live system. Craig discusses synchronization options.
By Adrian Try,
Having trouble deciding on a web hosting company? Overwhelmed by the options? Follow Adrian Try's checklists to discover the best one for you.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz takes a look at Active Collab, a powerful collaboration tool with time tracking, invoicing, task management and more.
By Craig Buckler,
Despite being one of the easier Content Management Systems, WordPress can be bewildering for some users. Fortunately, the experience can be simplified.
By Jeff Smith,
It's not hard to backup or migrate your WordPress sites - there are so many amazing choices, there's no reason you can't get it done quickly and easily!
By Gabe Wyatt,
Gabe Wyatt explains why error monitoring software is important for your business, and how it makes tracking down bugs easier.
By Robin Osborne,
Robin Osborne explains how you can ensure the most optimal image format is always served on your site, including future-proofing for new formats.
By Anja Skrba,
Anja Skrba looks at seven marketing automation tools for entrepreneurs on a budget.
By Daniel Schwarz,
You've decided it's time to leave a job that isn't paying enough, or is making you miserable. Daniel Schwarz shows you how to leave without burning bridges.
By Jeff Smith,
If you manage updates and backups for multiple WordPress sites, InfiniteWP can provide the leverage you need to be more efficient at multi-site maintenance.
By Paul Maplesden,
Pau Maplesden shows you how to create a beautiful portfolio website for your freelance business with Squarespace.
By Sid Galada,
Sid Galada shows you how to valuate your app and sell it when you're ready to move on to the next project.
By Jeff Smith,
Every business needs a website. Developers have been saying it for years, but it has never been more true. Jeff Smith explains.
By Adrian Try,
For those looking to get online for the first time, web hosting can be a confusing concept. Adrian Try compares it to choosing real estate.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at ten considerations to help you make the best choice when purchasing a premium WordPress theme.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden shows freelancers how to enhance their client contracts and automate their collection with Squarespace.