Michaela is a front-end developer and UX designer from Berlin. She has co-founded the development studio GeilDanke. In her free time she enjoys making games, practicing yoga, surfing and knitting.
Michaela's articles
Building a Full-Sphere 3D Image Gallery with React VR
JavaScript
By Michaela Lehr,
Virtual Reality is set to change the way we use computers and the web. Michaela Lehr shows you how to use React VR to declaratively create 3D applications.
Build Your Own Chrome Extension Using Angular 2 & TypeScript
JavaScript
By Michaela Lehr,
Add new functionality to your browser! Michaela Lehr shows you how to create your own bookmark manager Chrome extension using Angular 2 and TypeScript.
Creating a WebGL Game with Unity 5 and JavaScript
JavaScript
By Michaela Lehr,
Michaela Lehr walks us through building a simple platform game in Unity 5 and exporting it to the web using Unity's all-new WebGL exporter.