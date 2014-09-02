Jani has built all kinds of JS apps for more than 15 years. At his blog, he helps JavaScript developers learn to eliminate bad code so they can focus on writing awesome apps and solve real problems.
Jani's articles
Unit Test Your JavaScript Using Mocha and Chai
Jani Hartikainen gets you started with unit testing your JavaScript — an important, but often overlooked part of development — using Mocha and Chai.
JavaScript Testing Tool Showdown: Sinon.js vs testdouble.js
Jani Hartikainen looks at testdouble.js (a new mocking library with a streamlined API) and puts it head-to-head with Sinon.js, the JS test double incumbent.
15 Ways to Write Self-documenting JavaScript
Jani demonstrates techniques for writing self-documenting code that make it easier to understand, reduce the need for comments, and improve program design.
Sinon Tutorial: JavaScript Testing with Mocks, Spies & Stubs
In this Sinon tutorial, Jani Hartikainen demonstrates how to make unit testing non-trival JavaScript code trivial with the help of spies, stubs and mocks.
Promises in JavaScript Unit Tests: the Definitive Guide
Jani Hartikainen explains how to deal with promises in unit tests using Mocha and Chai as the base and showing promise-related patterns that occur in tests.
A Comparison of JavaScript Linting Tools
How do you and your team ensure the quality of your code? Jani Hartikainen examines four JavaScript linting tools and weighs up the pros and cons of each.
Borrowing Techniques from Strongly Typed Languages in JS
This article explores several techniques, common in strongly typed languages, that can be applied to JavaScript to improve code quality.