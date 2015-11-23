Mark's articles
Forms, File Uploads and Security with Node.js and Express
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how to use Node.js and Express to process form data and handle file uploads, covering validation and security security issues.
Building Apps and Services with the Hapi.js Framework
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown introduces Hapi.js, a rich framework for building apps and services, showing how to create JSON APIs and easily extend or modify their behavior.
Using ES Modules in the Browser Today
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how you can use ES modules in the browser today, moving away from module loaders to bundle dependencies into a single ES5 file.
React for Angular Developers
By Mark Brown,
Are you an Angular dev looking to get started with React? If so, then join Mark Brown for a guided tour of the differences and similarities between the two.
Fun Functional Programming with the Choo Framework
By Mark Brown,
With the aid of seven comprehensive demos, Mark Brown introduces you to Choo — a fun new framework for building single page apps in a functional manner.
Why I Use a JavaScript Style Guide and Why You Should Too
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown explains why he uses the Standard JS style guide & how a JavaScript style guide can help reduce friction when working as part of a team.
Quick Tip: How to Make a Game Loop in JavaScript
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown demonstrates how to make a simple game loop in JavaScript, paving the way for you to start making your own browser based games and animations.
Learn to Create D3.js Data Visualizations by Example
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how to use this popular library to create different charts and graphs. Create D3.js data visualizations to render your app's dynamic data.
Building Real-time Apps with Websockets & Server-Sent Events
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at persistent connections between client/server via WebSockets & server-sent events. He also examines re-connection & state reconciliation.
Quick Tip – Installing the Ionic Framework for HTML5 Apps
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown covers installing the ionic framework and using it for creating performant and native-like HTML Apps.
Quick Tip – Using and Installing Cordova
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown presents a quick tip on using and installing Cordova, an excellent tool for cross-platform mobile development.
Understanding JavaScript Modules: Bundling & Transpiling
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at the state of modules in JavaScript and shows how, with the help of Browserify, Webpack & jspm, you can use them in your projects today.
An Introduction to Reasonably Pure Functional Programming
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how to to write simpler programs with fewer bugs by using techniques from functional programming in JavaScript
Forget Angular & Ember, React Has Already Won the Client-Side War
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown explains why React's unopinionated approach, wafer-thin API and adherence to the Unix philosophy mean that it has left the competition standing.