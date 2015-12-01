Artem is a web developer with 8 years experience in back-end and front-end development. He worked at DevExpress creating DevExtreme and currently works at Criteo. He loves learning new web-related things and believes in open source.
Artem's articles
Create Offline Web Apps Using Service Workers & PouchDB
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin teaches you to build offline web apps using Service Workers for client-side caching and PouchDB to store data locally and sync to a server DB.
How to Make Accessible Web Components — a Brief Guide
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin demonstrates how to make web components more accessible via ARIA attributes, keyboard support and validating their visual accessibility.
Creating a Multiselect Component as a Web Component
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin explains how to create a multiselect component as a Web Component.
An Introduction to Hardware Acceleration with CSS Animations
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin shows you how to improve the performance of your CSS animations by taking advantage of hardware acceleration.