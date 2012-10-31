Website help? Get your website up and running
By Simon Julian,
JavaScript is a must-have skill for all web developers. The second edition of JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a fun, practical, and comprehensive guide to the modern usage of this deceptively powerful language.
By Alex Bulat,
Sci-fi movies are known to be a sort of a window into the future. Get inspiration for your next interface design with images from 14 films.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington illustrates some stunning UI design ideas using CSS animation and gradients to inspire your creativity for your next website project.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the broad range of opportunities available to entrepreneurs who want to break into the Internet of Things market.
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all love Dribbble, but lots of designers overlook the power of the Behance network. Dan looks at some of the neat tricks this quiet achiever can deliver.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, welcomes A Book Apart and talks about the partnership and our excitement at being able to offer the full ABA catalogue.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, will be joining in the Vinnies CEO sleepout this year on the 18th of June.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO Simon Julian talks about some of the most important aspects of great Servant Leadership and why he feels that they are important for leaders
By James George,
Often inspiration is seen as a rare and mysterious commodity. Mood boards is a great way to put some process into an act that sometimes appears miraculous.
By Simone Sala,
Give your next design an injection of style as we run through our list of favorite best new fonts from the past year in design.
By Alex Walker,
SitePoint author Jodie Moule describes the process of user research and UX design for her iOS app, Cook.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Single page web design may be the best way to cater to the ever-shortening human attention span. Here are 15 of the best.
By Peter North,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
This article gives you 20 best flat web and mobile design, by the author Gabrielle Gosha.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Tara Hornor,
The following roundup includes both characters and landscapes from a variety of 3D animated media.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By James George,
