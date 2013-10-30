Simone's articles
6 Unique Geometric Fonts You Need in Your Toolkit
By Simone Sala,
Including such famous fonts as Futura and Museo Sans, geometric fonts represent one of the most useful and versatile subcategories of sans-serif typefaces.
6 Free Online Tools to Make Your Life Easier
By Simone Sala,
Make things easier. Make things faster. That's what Simone is offering with these six online tools. And they're all free!
Card Tricks: Using Cards in Web Design Layouts
By Simone Sala,
Often we talk about 'fluid' layouts. Cards give us the small units that allow us to 'pour' our page components into differently sized and shaped layouts.
New Web Layout Ideas for 2015
By Simone Sala,
Today Simone looks at a handful of websites that have had created successful web layouts by breaking the mold.
5 Best Productivity Plugins for Adobe Illustrator
By Alex Walker, Simone Sala,
It's hard to imagine how Illustrator could be improved until you see what a good plugin can do. Simone shows us his favorite plugins for Adobe Illustrator
Tips For Designing With Video Backgrounds
By Simone Sala,
In the past video on the web has been about telling stories, video backgrounds are more about setting an emotional tone. Are they a design win or UX fail?
5 Photoshop Plugins to Save Your Time (and Sanity)
By Simone Sala,
Today Simone has five Photoshop plugins that help take the daily grind out your design work while giving you back time for stuff you’d rather be doing.
Trends 2014: The Rise of the Ghost Button
By Simone Sala,
We don't need a seance to find this ghost. The 'Ghost Button' has become of the trends of 2014. Simone breaks it down.
5 Must-have Android Apps for Designers
By Simone Sala,
In the past five years, our mobile devices have evolved from gadget toys to production-ready work tools. Simone walks us through his favourite Android Apps.
The Best Free (or Inexpensive) Graphics Editor for Windows
By Simone Sala,
Photoshop is still king graphics editor for windows, but monthly subscriptions aren't for everyone. Simone looks at some cost-effective alternatives.
5 Must-Have Photoshop Brushes
By Simone Sala,
Photoshop brushes are one of the simplest ways to give your designs distinctive lines and textures. Simone walk you through some of his favorites.
Dial-a-Style #1: Bauhaus Design
By Alex Walker, Simone Sala,
Bauhaus is not only one of the most important design movements in history, but an especially relevant style for Web Designers. Alex and Simone tell you why.
Typography Cheat Sheet: The 6 Big Mistakes to Avoid
By Simone Sala,
Typography has been described as 'two dimensional architecture'. In the piece, Simone covers some of the big 'gotchas' and how to work around them.
The Three Typography Books All Frontend People Should Read (and Why)
By Simone Sala,
Looking for three typography books to take away to a desert island? Simone has the perfect set for your lifeboat. Your rescue notes will look amazing!
Photoshop 101: Design an Almost Flat Calculator App Icon
By Simone Sala,
The law of the app store jungle is 'be seen or die' . Here Simone uses Photoshop to make an eye-catching app icon.
Creating Textured Typography Using Photoshop
By Simone Sala,
Time to wield some sweet Photoshop skills as we make tasty cookie-flavored textured typography -- and just in time for your Valentines day too.
Top 5 Best New Fonts for 2014
By Simone Sala,
Give your next design an injection of style as we run through our list of favorite best new fonts from the past year in design.
How to Create a Calendar App Icon in Photoshop
By Simone Sala,
Create Mouthwatering Bread Typography in Photoshop
By Simone Sala,