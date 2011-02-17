Jennifer Farley is a designer, illustrator and design instructor based in Ireland. She writes about design and illustration on her blog at Laughing Lion Design.
Jennifer's articles
GIF, PNG, JPG or SVG. Which One To Use?
By Gabrielle Gosha, Jennifer Farley,
This short guide outlines the differences between the file types and also uses a couple of examples to show you how the file sizes vary.
20 Logo Designs Featuring Animal Symbols
By Jennifer Farley,
This is the October 2011 Edition of 20 Logo Designs Featuring Animal Symbols, by author Jennifer Farley. So without further ado, for your viewing pleasure and design inspiration here are some little known and some well known animal logo designs.
DesignFestival: Focus on Typography: Space
By Jennifer Farley,
Focus on Typography: Space
By Jennifer Farley,
Looking at Shift Logos
By Jennifer Farley,
DesignFestival: Looking at Logos: Pixel Logos
By Jennifer Farley,
Looking at Logos: Pixel Logos
By Jennifer Farley,
This article is about Pixel logos, we'll talk about the pixel logos concept.
A New Logo for Leno
By Jennifer Farley,
Logo Brief: The London 2012 Education Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
DesignFestival: Logo Brief: The London 2012 Education Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
DesignFestival: Behind the Brazil 2014 World Cup Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
Behind the Brazil 2014 World Cup Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
DesignFestival: Dissecting the Rio 2016 Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
Dissecting the Rio 2016 Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
In this article, we'll be dissecting the Rio 2019 logo.
An Insider’s Guide to Type and Symbol Logos
By Jennifer Farley,
This article is about Type and Symbols Logos. Jennifer Farley will give you tips about making logos.
Creating A Letterpress Effect For Logo Design In Illustrator
By Jennifer Farley,
Design Festival: Creating A Letterpress Effect For Logo Design In Illustrator
By Jennifer Farley,
6 Tools for Testing Mobile Web Designs
By Jennifer Farley,
The Power And Simplicity Of The Silhouette In Logo Design
By Jennifer Farley,
What Can We Learn From A Nameless Logo?
By Jennifer Farley,
Branding A Country: Peru Gets A Charming New Logo
By Jennifer Farley,
The Power Of Negative Space In Logo Design
By Jennifer Farley,
Logo Design Typography: Helvetica
By Jennifer Farley,
Focus on Typography: Size
By Jennifer Farley,
What’s So Smart About Those Quotes
By Jennifer Farley,
5 Questions Every Logo Designer Should Ask
By Jennifer Farley,
Form Design Made Easy with Adobe FormsCentral
By Jennifer Farley,
Enhance Your Web Photos with a Frame in Photoshop
By Jennifer Farley,
Good Spots for Finding Fonts
By Jennifer Farley,
Contact, Connect, Communicate: Designing Your Contact Page
By Jennifer Farley,