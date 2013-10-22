Skip to main content

22 Spooky Halloween-Inspired Horror Designs

By Gabrielle Gosha

The vast majority of design projects are meant to be warm, friendly, and appealing to customers, which is why some designers relish a sharp change of pace in their work and an opportunity to show off creativity and skills that are rarely called upon for their typical projects.

That’s not to say that dark, eerie designs can’t be appealing. In fact, they can be among the most appealing designs due to the strong, visceral feelings of fear and fascination that they elicit. There are millions of warm, friendly designs jockeying for attention, so many that they can blend together and have a numbing effect that fosters indifference in observers. But, a twisted, ominous design can be — for lack of a better word — shocking to viewers in such a delightful, exquisite way.

Today, I’ve got twenty-two carefully-chosen horror designs to make you squirm, cringe, and cower. Proceed below if you dare.

Volito
hal1

Fright Night
hal2

Joshua Stocker
hal3

Jonatan Catalan
hal4

X-Catman
hal5

Andre de Freitas
hal6

Diana Dementeva
hal7

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
hal8

Simon Weaner
hal9

Leanna Crossan
hal10

Serhat Ozalp
hal11

Matt Leyen
hal12

RadoJavor
hal13

Lily Padula
hal14

Lukas Brezak
hal15

Jen Zee
hal16

Yaniv Kamak
hal17

Halloween
hal18

Jerry8448
hal19

Barney Patterson
hal20

Jellycube Studio
hal21

Sven Saur
hal22

Have you ever been tasked with a Halloween or horror-inspired design? Do you have any favorites from the list or have other designs you want to share?

Gabrielle Gosha

Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.

