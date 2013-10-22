22 Spooky Halloween-Inspired Horror Designs

The vast majority of design projects are meant to be warm, friendly, and appealing to customers, which is why some designers relish a sharp change of pace in their work and an opportunity to show off creativity and skills that are rarely called upon for their typical projects.

That’s not to say that dark, eerie designs can’t be appealing. In fact, they can be among the most appealing designs due to the strong, visceral feelings of fear and fascination that they elicit. There are millions of warm, friendly designs jockeying for attention, so many that they can blend together and have a numbing effect that fosters indifference in observers. But, a twisted, ominous design can be — for lack of a better word — shocking to viewers in such a delightful, exquisite way.

Today, I’ve got twenty-two carefully-chosen horror designs to make you squirm, cringe, and cower. Proceed below if you dare.

Volito



Fright Night



Joshua Stocker



Jonatan Catalan



X-Catman



Andre de Freitas



Diana Dementeva



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre



Simon Weaner



Leanna Crossan



Serhat Ozalp



Matt Leyen



RadoJavor



Lily Padula



Lukas Brezak



Jen Zee



Yaniv Kamak



Halloween



Jerry8448



Barney Patterson



Jellycube Studio



Sven Saur



Have you ever been tasked with a Halloween or horror-inspired design? Do you have any favorites from the list or have other designs you want to share?