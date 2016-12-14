Integrating the Facebook API with Android
This article was updated on 13th December, 2016.
In this tutorial, I will show how to connect your Android application to the Facebook API. Lots of mobile applications use the Facebook API v4.x for login, signup and posting data.
Create Android Project
Make sure you have an up to date version of Android Studio. I am using version 1.4.1
Open Android Studio and create a New Project, naming it as you wish. Click Next, choose Minimum API level 17 and click Next again. Choose Empty Activity as the first activity, name it LoginActivity and click Finish.
Next, we add another blank activity to the project. Right Click the package and select New -> Activity -> Blank Activity. Leave its name as default and click finish.
The final project for this article can be found on Github. Make sure you change the Facebook API details to match you own.
Creating Facebook App ID
To use the Facebook API we have to add an app entry to our Facebook Developer Apps dashboard. You will need a Facebook developer account if you don’t have one already. Choose a random category and click Create App ID.
On the next page, scroll down to the bottom and complete both fields with the project packages names.
Click Next.
Now we need to add a Development Key Hash. There are two ways of generating one. The first option is using the command line.
Windows
keytool -exportcert -alias androiddebugkey -keystore %HOMEPATH%\.android\debug.keystore | openssl sha1 -binary | openssl base64
Mac
keytool -exportcert -alias androiddebugkey -keystore ~/.android/debug.keystore | openssl sha1 -binary | openssl base64
Open Facebook’s My Apps section and copy the App ID:
Open strings.xml in your project and add this line of code:
<string name="facebook_app_id">{Your App ID here}</string>
Setting up Facebook SDK
Open build.gradle (Project) and add
mavenCentral() to both repository sections. Then open build.gradle (Module) and add the SDK library by adding this line to
dependencies:
compile 'com.facebook.android:facebook-android-sdk:4.18.0'
Now sync gradle.
Activities and Layouts
Open AndroidManifest.xml and make these changes.
Change the
MainActivity label:
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:theme="@style/Theme.AppCompat.NoActionBar" >
</activity>
Add these tags:
<meta-data
android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId"
android:value="@string/app_id" />
<activity
android:name="com.facebook.FacebookActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:screenOrientation="portrait"/>
<provider android:authorities="com.facebook.app.FacebookContentProvider" android:name="com.facebook.FacebookContentProvider"
android:exported="true"/>
Now we are going to work with Java classes and layouts.
First, we are going to work with LoginActivity.java. This class opens an authenticated connection to the Facebook API and gets data from it.
Add these lines before the
onCreate method inside the class:
private CallbackManager callbackManager;
private AccessTokenTracker accessTokenTracker;
private ProfileTracker profileTracker;
//Facebook login button
private FacebookCallback<LoginResult> callback = new FacebookCallback<LoginResult>() {
@Override
public void onSuccess(LoginResult loginResult) {
Profile profile = Profile.getCurrentProfile();
nextActivity(profile);
}
@Override
public void onCancel() { }
@Override
public void onError(FacebookException e) { }
};
Here we create a
FacebookCallback called
callback. This executes the next action after we get a response from the Facebook API and the method for that is
onSuccess().
Inside the
onSuccess method we create a new Facebook Profile and get data for that profile. Later we will create a simple function called
nextActivity() that will switch our activity.
We are going to initialize the Facebook SDK so we can use its functions and methods. Inside
onCreate() add these lines:
FacebookSdk.sdkInitialize(getApplicationContext());
callbackManager = CallbackManager.Factory.create();
accessTokenTracker = new AccessTokenTracker() {
@Override
protected void onCurrentAccessTokenChanged(AccessToken oldToken, AccessToken newToken) {
}
};
profileTracker = new ProfileTracker() {
@Override
protected void onCurrentProfileChanged(Profile oldProfile, Profile newProfile) {
nextActivity(newProfile);
}
};
accessTokenTracker.startTracking();
profileTracker.startTracking();
Next, we need to show the famous Facebook Log in button. We don’t need to make it from scratch as it exists inside the SDK’s libraries and can be called in our layout.
So we will edit our LoginActivity’s layout. It’s name should be
content_login.xml. In fact, the latest version of Android Studio creates two default .xml files for every activity we create. The other layout file is called
activity_login.xml.
In activity_login.xml delete the code for the floating button as we won’t need it.
In content_login.xml there is only a
TextView element. We will remove it and create a new
LinearLayout that is horizontally oriented. Inside that layout we will add the log in button. Paste the code below to replace the current contents of content_login.xml:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:orientation="horizontal">
<com.facebook.login.widget.LoginButton
android:id="@+id/login_button"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_gravity="center_vertical"
android:gravity="center"
android:layout_margin="4dp"
android:paddingTop="12dp"
android:paddingBottom="12dp"/>
</LinearLayout>
I added some padding at the top and bottom and centered the horizontal linear layout. Let’s return to the Login class and create the button.
Inside the
onCreate() method before the closing bracket, add the code below:
LoginButton loginButton = (LoginButton)findViewById(R.id.login_button);
callback = new FacebookCallback<LoginResult>() {
@Override
public void onSuccess(LoginResult loginResult) {
AccessToken accessToken = loginResult.getAccessToken();
Profile profile = Profile.getCurrentProfile();
nextActivity(profile);
Toast.makeText(getApplicationContext(), "Logging in...", Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show(); }
@Override
public void onCancel() {
}
@Override
public void onError(FacebookException e) {
}
};
loginButton.setReadPermissions("user_friends");
loginButton.registerCallback(callbackManager, callback);
Here we create a connection between the button in content_login.xml and the Facebook SDK libraries.
There are some
@Overrided methods that we need inside LoginActivity.java. Add the lines below:
@Override
protected void onResume() {
super.onResume();
//Facebook login
Profile profile = Profile.getCurrentProfile();
nextActivity(profile);
}
@Override
protected void onPause() {
super.onPause();
}
protected void onStop() {
super.onStop();
//Facebook login
accessTokenTracker.stopTracking();
profileTracker.stopTracking();
}
@Override
protected void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int responseCode, Intent intent) {
super.onActivityResult(requestCode, responseCode, intent);
//Facebook login
callbackManager.onActivityResult(requestCode, responseCode, intent);
}
The last function in this class is
nextActivity() which will switch activities and pass data to the next activity.
private void nextActivity(Profile profile){
if(profile != null){
Intent main = new Intent(LoginActivity.this, MainActivity.class);
main.putExtra("name", profile.getFirstName());
main.putExtra("surname", profile.getLastName());
main.putExtra("imageUrl", profile.getProfilePictureUri(200,200).toString());
startActivity(main);
}
}
We need the first and last name of the profile and a 200 by 200-pixel profile picture. At this stage, we only get its
Uri. These three strings will be used as extras in our next activity.
MainActivity class
The
nextActivity() function in the
LoginActivity class passed some strings to our next activity. Now we use them by creating three other strings inside the
onCreate() method of the
MainActivity class and storing the passed data in them:
Bundle inBundle = getIntent().getExtras();
String name = inBundle.get("name").toString();
String surname = inBundle.get("surname").toString();
String imageUrl = inBundle.get("imageUrl").toString();
To display this data we need to change the
content_main.xml layout. The code below adds the elements we need to display the data. Add this code inside the
RelativeLayout tags:
<LinearLayout
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:orientation="vertical">
<TextView
android:text="Hello:"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_marginTop="10dp"
android:textSize="20dp"
android:layout_gravity="center_horizontal"/>
<TextView
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:id="@+id/nameAndSurname"
android:textSize="22dp"
android:textStyle="bold"
android:layout_marginTop="10dp"
android:layout_gravity="center_horizontal"/>
<ImageView
android:layout_width="200dp"
android:layout_height="200dp"
android:id="@+id/profileImage"
android:layout_marginTop="10dp"
android:layout_gravity="center_horizontal"/>
<Button
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_gravity="center_horizontal"
android:text="Logout"
android:id="@+id/logout"/>
</LinearLayout>
To display the profile name add the code below to the
onCreate() method of the
MainActivity class:
TextView nameView = (TextView)findViewById(R.id.nameAndSurname);
nameView.setText("" + name + " " + surname);
Next, we want to display the profile picture. From the last activity, we have the picture Uri as a string. We can use this Uri to download the picture as a Bitmap file.
Create a new class, and add the code below:
public class DownloadImage extends AsyncTask<String, Void, Bitmap> {
ImageView bmImage;
public DownloadImage(ImageView bmImage) {
this.bmImage = bmImage;
}
protected Bitmap doInBackground(String... urls) {
String urldisplay = urls[0];
Bitmap mIcon11 = null;
try {
InputStream in = new java.net.URL(urldisplay).openStream();
mIcon11 = BitmapFactory.decodeStream(in);
} catch (Exception e) {
Log.e("Error", e.getMessage());
e.printStackTrace();
}
return mIcon11;
}
protected void onPostExecute(Bitmap result) {
bmImage.setImageBitmap(result);
}
}
To display the profile picture in our app, add the line below inside the
onCreate() method of the MainActivity class, after the last line added.
new DownloadImage((ImageView)findViewById(R.id.profileImage)).execute(imageUrl);
It uses the imageUrl string, downloads the image and displays it inside the
content_main.xml layout.
Now that displaying data is complete, we will add a share dialog to the floating action button so the app can post to Facebook.
Open activity_main.xml and change:
android:src="@android:drawable/ic_dialog_email"
to:
android:src="@android:drawable/ic_menu_edit"
Change the button color by editing the color values in colors.xml. I used this color:
<color name="colorAccent">#5694f7</color>
Next to make the button do something.
Declare a
private ShareDialog variable in the
MainActivity class:
private ShareDialog shareDialog;
Inside the
onCreate() method create this dialog:
shareDialog = new ShareDialog(this);
We want to show this dialog when we click the floating button. Replace the
Snackbar code in the
OnClick method with the code below:
ShareLinkContent content = new ShareLinkContent.Builder().build();
shareDialog.show(content);
Our app can now post to Facebook, but we are not finished yet, the Logout function is missing.
First the app needs to understand if it is logged in. Initialize the Facebook SDK as we did in
LoginActivity by adding this line of code inside the
onCreate() method:
FacebookSdk.sdkInitialize(getApplicationContext());
Add the
logout() function:
Button logout = (Button)findViewById(R.id.logout);
logout.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View view) {
LoginManager.getInstance().logOut();
Intent login = new Intent(MainActivity.this, LoginActivity.class);
startActivity(login);
finish();
}
});
Now you can run your app and post to Facebook! Please let me know in the comments below if you have any problems or questions.
Theodhor has just finished his Computer Engineering bachelor. He loves Android development and that is the field he is the most focused. He also has good knowledge in web development and Unity 3D.
