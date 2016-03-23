Push Code Updates to Apps Instantly with CodePush
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at CodePush, a tool from Microsoft that helps you push code updates to apps instantly.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers realtime app development with RethinkDB and React Native for automatic data updates pushed straight to users
By Simon Codrington,
If you need a custom layout for your Android App, then you need your own ArrayAdapter. Simon Codrington shows you how to create and use them in your apps.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Apple's forthcoming changes to the App Store, and whether they will be successful in improving revenue.
By Deivi Taka,
Most apps will need to store data at some point. In this tutorial, Deivi Taka looks at managing data in iOS with SQLite, an easy and light storage option.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at requesting runtime permissions in Android M and N, the new permission model that gives more control to users.
By Valdio Veliu,
Last year Valdio Veliu wrote a popular article on his favorite plugins for Android Studio, now he's back with more to streamline your development process.
By Aleksander Koko,
Developers often use code from other libraries to reduce their amount of work. Aleksander Koko looks at dependency management in iOS with Carthage.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown covers installing the ionic framework and using it for creating performant and native-like HTML Apps.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at managing sound from multiple apps and sources in Android with audio focus.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli creates an Android app with text-to-speech that answers all of life's most important questions.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 8 most interesting announcements for Android developers from Google IO 2016.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at new features in Android N and how developers can take advantage of them in their apps.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj introduces us to Reapp, a faster and easier way to develop cross platform mobile applications with React and JavaScript.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko looks at networking in iOS, including NSURLSession and Alamofire.
By Travis O'Brien,
Travis O'Brien starts a series on using libGDX to create high powered cross-platform applications and games.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington takes a look at Android Auto, Google's attempt to connect your phone with your car.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at Siphon, a tool that makes publishing React Native apps easy.
By Petros Demetrakopoulos,
Petros Demetrakopoulos presents a beginners guide to populating and using TableViews in iOS, a fundamental part of app design and layout.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Swift Package Manager, an early-days dependency management utility for Swift.
By Kumar Animesh,
In his first article for SitePoint, Kumar Animesh shows Android developers how to create an iOS style swipe button for Android Apps.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown presents a quick tip on using and installing Cordova, an excellent tool for cross-platform mobile development.
By Valdio Veliu,
File storage is an essential feature for an Android app. In this tutorial Valdio Veliu shows you how to add the Dropbox API for cloud storage.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta adds authentication to React Native apps using Firebase.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Are you looking to get started with Android development? Where better to start than with a time honoured ToDo app tutorial?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses the Ionic framework and the Google Vision API to create an image recognition app.
By Valdio Veliu,
By Robyn Tippin,
Robyn Tippin looks at 5 alternative app stores to sell your apps.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward loves Swift, and in this article looks at it's past, present and future to see what's possible and what's coming.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks in detail at the UI elements at the heart of Ubuntu Phone design guidelines.