Up and Running with WordPress Contextual Help Screens
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers how to use the WordPress contextual help screens to document important parts of your theme or plugin.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares WordPress plugins for musicians that will help encourage people to stay on your site, buy your music, go to gigs, and leave reviews.
By James George,
James George explains how to customize your site using the new Divi Builder Plugin, a page builder used in the popular Divi theme, with any WordPress theme.
By Matt Geri,
Matt Geri explores the various modern development tools that can help take the headache and repetitiveness out of building WordPress sites on your computer.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, Agbonghama Collins will demystify the WordPress hook system, with some examples to help you better understand hooks, actions and filters.
By Jacob McMillen,
These WordPress themes will give you everything you need to start making money with your site including a customizable homepage that is designed to convert.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler walks through the process of finding and parsing your WordPress RSS feeds and displaying your activity on various social media networks.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers what to expect with the latest WordPress 4.5 release, including screenshots and tips for upgrading your site.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enqueue your plugin and theme scripts, and the best way to avoid loading them inside every page on your website.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko provides an introduction to Bedrock, a WordPress stack to help you build websites for a modern web.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari walks us through a step-by-step procedure to set IP restrictions for the WordPress login page.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler discusses how with Jetpack’s Publicize feature, you can instantly share posts on social media networks.
By Simon Codrington,
Since WordPress 4.4, terms are now objects. Simon Codrington discusses why this change makes it easier to add, remove and update your term meta.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins covers how to customise admin notices and also how to register new taxonomies to a custom post type.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu covers how to migrate a WordPress site to a new host and domain name, avoiding many of the common problems experienced with migrations.
By Ian Chandler,
While there are no official rules for what a WordPress sidebar should look like, there are a few design concepts you can keep in mind while designing yours.
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, Wern Ancheta shows you how to work with Sage to modernize your process when developing WordPress themes.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy reviews media controls in the new Theme Customizer and a class that extends WP_Customize_Media_Control to allow the control of cropped images.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler explores the success of the 'Hello Bar' and walks through the steps to create a Hello Bar with WordPress in a matter of minutes.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explains how you can use upcoming blog previews in WordPress to improve your user engagement and keep your readers coming back for more.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article Firdaus Zahari covers WordPlate, a WordPress boilerplate framework for modern PHP development.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins helps readers learn what WordPress custom post types (CPTs) are and how they're created, using several real world examples.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu explains why reducing bounce rate is important, as well as 10 tips to help you reduce the bounce rate on your WordPress website.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari evaluates the top 5 responsive social sharing plugins for WordPress in depth and highlights the various standout features for each.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers why WordPress tags are useful, how to add, edit and delete tags as well as how to use the default WordPress widget to display tags.
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, Tahir Taous covers 10 of the most popular free WordPress themes from 2015 available at WordPress.org for you to use on your website.
By David Attard,
The premium WordPress theme market is alive and kicking. David Attard discusses how you can use ready-made WordPress themes to your advantage.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shares some advice and resources that will help designers new to WordPress get started and hit the ground running.
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle shares an inside look at the WordPress Plugin Directory submission process with instructions on adding your plugin.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers the WordPress MVC plugin that adds MVC support to WordPress, enabling you to write your plugins using an MVC architecture.