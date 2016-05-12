7 Must Have WordPress Plugins for Business Websites
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari shares everything you need to know to get started podcasting with WordPress, as well as some of the best plugins to use.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler provides a walk through of the process to setup your first digital download and integrate the Easy Digital Downloads plugin with your site.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers extending the ‘Quick-Edit’ admin screen that provides a quick way to change the content of your posts, without the full post editor.
By Joash Rajin,
Joash Rajin covers 8 of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks including premium, paid options and also free WordPress frameworks.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Using shortcodes in widgets is not possible by default. In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine will show you how to enable this functionality on your site.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu reviews 8 of the best free related post plugins available on the WordPress repository to help boost user engagement on your site.
By David Attard,
David Attard covers all of the details related to the WordPress embed and oEmbed functionality, with a range of practical examples.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama covers how to hook methods of an instantiated class (object) to actions and filters and the caveats of using namespaces in WordPress hook system.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers an overview of what’s new in WordPress 4.6 and what features to look out for when you update your site.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares a curated list of the best plugins to optimize your site in terms of email marketing, ecommerce, blogging, forms & social sharing.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine will cover what the responsive view in the Theme Customiser is, why it's useful and, finally, how to use it as a developer.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this tutorial, Firdaus Zahari shows you how to implement AJAX file uploads in your WordPress plugins.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington digs a little deeper into WordPress hooks and how you can handle them both in a traditional sense and when dealing with classes or objects.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu demonstrates how to write a handy WordPress plugin that brings in a Twitter-like mention feature into your WordPress site.
By Sal Partovi,
Sal Partovi shares lessons learned after migrating the ten-year-old Campaign Monitor blog to a new WordPress site, redesigning the entire user experience.
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari explores WordPress with the Internet of Things (IoT) and how our websites can communicate with devices to make the IOT WordPress-smart.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa explains why you shouldn't ignore social search when developing or running a WordPress site, especially since it’s quite easy to implement.
By James George,
James George introduces WordPress’ desktop app called Calypso, which can be used for writing and editing blog posts and pages directly from your desktop.
By Chris Burgess,
Plugins are one of the key strengths of WordPress. Chris Burgess shares a list of resources to help you learn WordPress plugin development from scratch.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko covers what HHVM and Hack is, and how to setup WordPress running under HHVM.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this tutorial, Maria Antonietta Perna covers how to build a WordPress theme super-fast, using the Beans Theme Framework.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article, Chris Burgess explains what WordPress multisite is, examples of websites that use it, as well as some useful plugins and resources.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington revisits his article on an Introduction to Plugin Development with this real world example of WordPress Plugin Development.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers how to increase opt-ins with Contact Form 7 by creating an auto-checked box that will help your email list grow by leaps and bounds.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In Part 2, Agbonghama Collins covers ways of triggering events in WordPress and how to hook static and non-static class methods to actions and filters.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan covers some of the best WordPress multi-author management plugins and key features that are useful when managing multiple authors.
By James DiGioia,
You can customize WordPress oEmbed content with actions and filters. James DiGioia covers using these hooks to embed a custom post type.
By Firdaus Zahari,
Firdaus Zahari shares a quick tip on how to prevent WordPress plugin incompatibilities by taking a defensive approach in plugin activation.