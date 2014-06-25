OptionTree – A Theme Options UI Builder for WordPress
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we introduce you to OptionTree, a powerful Theme Options UI Building for WordPress.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we introduce you to OptionTree, a powerful Theme Options UI Building for WordPress.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this tutorial, we will review how to add a media button to the WordPress content editor and how to use it to insert some text set by the user.
By Nicole Kohler,
Here are four of the top SEO mistakes that WordPress developers should avoid, and ways that you can stay on Google’s good side.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Here are ten of the best WooCommerce themes, that will allow you to make full use of WooCommerce's extensive features.
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article explores the WordPress database and how things work in the background. It will also help you gain an understanding of the database structure.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we cover making a WordPress plugin ready for translation, as well as learning how to localize or translate a plugin into a new language.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
WooCommerce is considered to be one of the best WordPress shopping cart plugins. This article covers the basics you need to get started with WooCommerce.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we cover the process of i18n and internationalizing WordPress plugins and how you can can easily translate your plugin to other languages.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we look at how easy is it to install the bbPress plugin on WordPress. We also review the main features that make it such a popular forum.
By James Steinbach,
In this article we show you how to use the Advanced Custom Fields plugin (ACF) and ACF flexible content fields to create stunning designs using WordPress.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we cover WordPress i18n and how to install (or convert) WordPress in your own language and convert an existing site to a localized version.
By Justyn Hornor,
New to WordPress? Trying to understand the differences between WordPress.com and WordPress.org? This video covers WordPress.com vs WordPress.org in detail.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we discuss managing development environments with Varying Vagrant Vagrants (VVV), a Vagrant configuration built for WordPress developers.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we cover BuddyPress, a plugin that extends WordPress to give you all the components needed to easily create your own social network.
By James Steinbach,
This article is an introduction to custom WordPress theme development using the popular Underscores (_s) starter theme from Automattic.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we walk through the steps required to build your own WordPress contact form plugin.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we discuss 5 good reasons why you should be using a CDN with WordPress.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
One of the most popular (and growing) uses of WordPress is running an eCommerce website. This article explores the best WordPress shopping cart plugins.
By Collins Agbonghama,
One of the most loved features of WordPress is the Plugin system, in this article we show you how to easily batch install your WordPress plugins.
By Tahir Taous,
WordPress allows users to add extra security, streamline deployment and assist with administration. We cover some of these tips for WordPress power users.
By Chris Burgess,
P3 (Plugin Performance Profiler) can easily pinpoint WordPress performance issues, help make your site faster, and troubleshoot problematic plugins.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article I'll show you 15 alternative uses of WordPress, in the hope of inspiring you to use it in a way you hadn't thought of before.
By Chris Burgess,
A guide to increasing the performance of a WordPress site, with a run-down of tools, techniques and plugins to increase page-load speed and drive traffic
By James Steinbach,
This article will compare Types and Pods, two plugins for creating unique custom post types to match your (or your client's) needs precisely.
By Chris Burgess,
Currently under development, VersionPress is a WordPress Plugin that will keep track of every change, completely version controlled using Git.