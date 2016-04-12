Enqueuing Scripts and Styles in WordPress

After developing WordPress plugins and themes for a while, you start thinking more and more about your theme performance and what problems could it cause for your customers. One of these problems is enqueuing scripts and styles. In this article we’ll cover the basics of enqueuing scripts and best practices for different use cases. You can check this article for a beginner overview on managing your WordPress assets.

Enqueuing Scripts and Styles

If you need some CSS or JavaScript code to be injected into certain pages of your website, we tend to either add them inside the same markup file or add them using a direct URL to the file.

// ... <script type="text/javascript"> // some JS code </script> <style type="text/css"> // some CSS code </style> //... <script type="text/javascript" src="<?= plugins_url('assets/js/main.js') ?>"></script>

However, this is not the recommended way for adding scripts, and caching plugins won’t optimize and cache your assets to increase website performance. We need to use the admin_enqueue_scripts hook.

add_action( 'admin_enqueue_scripts', function($hook) { $pluginPrefix = "my-prefix"; wp_enqueue_script( "{$pluginPrefix}main-js", plugins_url('assets/js/main.js'), ['jquery'] ); } );

The first parameter for the wp_enqueue_script method is the script handler name, we should always prefix the handler to avoid any conflicts and make sure that our script will always be loaded.

The current solution isn’t perfect, and our script is included in every back end page. We can use the $hook variable passed to the callback function to test for a certain page.

add_action( 'admin_enqueue_scripts', function($hook) { if ( !in_array($hook, array("options-general.php", "post-new.php")) ) return; $pluginPrefix = "my-prefix"; wp_enqueue_script( "{$pluginPrefix}main-js", plugins_url('assets/js/main.js'), ['jquery'] ); } );

Now, our script will only be included inside the settings and new post pages. We can go further to only include our styles when the user is creating a new page.

add_action( 'admin_enqueue_scripts', function($hook) { if ( $hook == "post-new.php" && isset($_GET['post_type']) && $_GET['post_type'] == "page" ) { $pluginPrefix = "my-prefix"; wp_enqueue_script( "{$pluginPrefix}main-js", plugins_url('assets/js/main.js'), ['jquery'] ); } } );

Remove Unnecessary Scripts

Most developers don’t care about enqueuing their scripts just when needed, this is why we’ll always end up getting unexpected errors and weird styling issues. When noticing that a script is throwing an error or causing conflicts, you can remove it before adding your own, this is often useful in debug mode.

add_action( 'admin_enqueue_scripts', function($hook) { $unautorized_styles = [ 'script1', 'another-script' ]; foreach ( $unautorized_styles as $handle ) { wp_deregister_style( $handle ); } // enqueue my scripts } );

Working with Shortcodes

Most plugins and themes provide a set of shortcodes to interact with the website, sometimes they need to inject scripts into the page. Sadly, we cannot test for front end pages as we did previously for the back end.

An easy way to achieve this is to register a callback on the_content filter and test if it contains your shortcode. If it returns yes, you can enqueue your scripts, otherwise do nothing.

add_filter( 'the_content', function($content) { if ( has_shortcode($content, "hello-shortcode") ) { $pluginPrefix = "my-prefix"; wp_enqueue_script( "{$pluginPrefix}main-js", plugins_url('assets/js/hello-shortcode.js') ); } });

The above code works great, and will only enqueue our scripts for posts containing our shortcode. However, this solution has some serious performance issues on high load websites. We’ll create a more sophisticated solution for this problem.

If you’re not already using Composer to load your classes, I advise you to start doing so. Our plugin composer.json file would look like the following:

// composer.json { "name": "Demo plugin", "description": "", "authors": [ { "name": "Author name", "email": "author.name@example.com" } ], "autoload": { "psr-4": { "ESP\\": "src/" } } }

The src/shortcodes/HelloShortcode.php class holds our shortcode definition.

// src/shortcodes/HelloShortcode.php namespace ESP\Shortcodes; class HelloShortcode { static $loaded; public $name; public function __construct() { $this->name = "hello-shortcode"; } public function run() { static::$loaded = true; return "Hello shortcode!"; } public function enqueueScripts() { if ( static::$loaded == false ) return; $pluginPrefix = "my-prefix"; wp_enqueue_script( "{$pluginPrefix}main-js", plugins_url('assets/js/hello-shortcode.js') ); } }

The run method will return the HTML markup for our shortcode, and will set the loaded static attribute to true when the shortcode is used.

The enqueueScripts method will enqueue our styles when the plugin is loaded. The remaining part will register our shortcode to be recognized inside the post content.

// plugin-file.php require_once __DIR__."/vendor/autoload.php"; $shortcodes = [ 'ESP\\Shortcodes\\HelloShortcode' ]; foreach ($shortcodes as $shortcode) { $shortcode = new $shortcode; add_shortcode($shortcode->name, [ $shortcode, 'run' ]); } add_action('wp_footer', function() use($shortcodes) { foreach ($shortcodes as $shortcode) { (new $shortcode)->enqueueScripts(); } });

Surely we can avoid putting this code inside the main plugin file, but we’re going to keep things simple and readable.

The $shortcodes variable holds a list of available shortcodes. The first loop will register our shortcode and make the run method the handler. Next, we’ll use the wp_footer hook to enqueue our shortcode scripts before closing the body tag.

You can now create a new page containing our shortcode and check if our script is loaded properly.

Conclusion

This short article was a summary on how to enqueue your plugin and theme scripts, and the best way to avoid loading them inside every page on your website. If you have any question or comments, please post them below and I’ll do my best to answer them!