Drupal goes Social: Building a “Liking” Module in Drupal
Learn how to build an Ajax / jQuery powered "liking" module for Drupal with Abbas Suterwala!
By Oltjano Terpollari,
Oltjano shows you some hacks to become more productive in Python, in particular with using virtual environments.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum takes a look at BoltCMS - a new player in the CMS game - and uses it to build a sample small business website. See how!
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama explores a PHP package used for adding social logins to your PHP application. Log your users in with FB, Google, Github, etc!
By Christophe Willemsen,
Christophe Willemsen dives into building social-network style user timelines with Neo4j and PHP - build your own social network easily!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Maelstrom is Bittorrent's ambitious project which allows users to load websites via torrent magnet links - decentralized, free hosting for everyone!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces you to the wonderful world of R - a programming language designed specifically for data analysis and plotting. Let's mine some data!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Tired of setting up new virtual hosts for every new project? Make your server of choice do it automatically. Bruno Skvorc shows you how.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos continues the development of his hybrid app by integrating Elasticsearch with Silex, the PHP micro-framework.
By Younes Rafie,
In this short tutorial, Rafie Younes will show you how to implement Github webhooks with your PHP app - log all changes to a repo in your local database!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes covers upgrading from Laravel 4 to Laravel 5 in this short guide, referencing the most important change points. Have you upgraded yet?
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos decides to make a super-fast CMS by using Drupal for content management, and Silex+Elastisearch for the front-end app. See how!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the @each Laravel Blade construct and uses it to build recursive partials that print out infinitely nested trees of data. See how!
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the first three months of 2015, we've gained four new authors and two got "regular" status. Want to join our work-from-home army? Read the post!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman introduces Z-Ray - a revolutionary debugger from Zend and present in Zend Server. Check out its top 10 features!
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain introduces the basic commands of SQLite3, explaining how to use it from the command line.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward takes a look at Platform.sh, a development and deployment SaaS for web apps with versioning, team management, and more
By Younes Rafie,
Ever developed Laravel 4 packages? Ever wondered how you can use the same procedure to build them for Laravel 5? Wonder no more - Rafie Younes explains it.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explores UserApp - a user management and authentication web service letting you add logins easily to any app - by implementing it into Symfony2
By Younes Rafie,
Ever wondered how you can develop your PHP package while using it in an app for best effect? Use Github to fetch it via Composer, still undeployed!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explores the Github API and its integration with PHP via a Laravel helper application
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains what Laravel contracts are all about and uses them to implement a Twig engine into Laravel
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos shows you how simple it is to extend and modify field formatters in Drupal 8 in order to get entirely new ones. Drupal 8 is coming - get ready!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafied further explores 500px's API and implements upvoting, favoriting, commenting and uploading of new photos into the app he built last time!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes a look at the base component of a new framework on the block - Webiny. Does it show potential or is it just another clone? Find out.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows you how to implement 500px API into your Laravel application, adding popular photos, filters and users' profiles to it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Phil Sturgeon's book "Build APIs You Won't Hate" promises to teach you best practices in API design. We've reviewed it, and this is the verdict.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's time for SitePoint's annual framework survey again - which one is most popular? Why? Among which nationality and age group? Find out!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos looks at the Cache API in Drupal 8 and demonstrates its power on an example of fetching and caching 100 remote posts. Get ready for Drupal 8!