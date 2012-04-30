George Fekete is a web developer with 10 years of experience in client-side and server-side technologies, mainly PHP, JavaScript, working on various mid-sized and large web applications. He is the founder and CTO of Primal Skill, a web development and consulting company in Romania.
George's articles
Increase Productivity with Komodo IDE
Komodo IDE is an excellent, cross-platform IDE that helps developers of all stripes work smarter. Here's a guide to making it your own.
How to be a Good Developer
George speaks from experience when he explains how one can be a good developer, or even, a professional.
18 Critical Oversights in Web Development
George Fekete expands on previous posts about common PHP mistakes by listing 18 critical oversights in PHP and general web development
Vagrantfile Explained: Setting Up and Provisioning with Shell
George Fekete walks through a Vagrantfile construction from scratch, explaining every step of the way until you get a fully provisioned Ubuntu box
How to Create and Share a Vagrant Base Box
George Fekete guides you through the process of manually building, configuring and hosting a Vagrant base box, so you can share it with the world.
Cross-Site Scripting Attacks (XSS)
