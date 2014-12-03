Discover Graph Databases with Neo4j and PHP
By Christophe Willemsen,
Christophe Willemsen introduces you to the practical side of Neo4j and using it with PHP - in the next post, he builds a Silex social network app!
By Daniel Sipos,
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc reviews the grumpy programmer's guide to building testable applications and the PHPUnit testing cookbook. Should you buy them? Read to find out
By Lukas Smith,
Lukas Kahwe Smith discusses CMS Content Organization structures, comparing Trees to Facets to References to Tags. Running a CMS? You need to read this.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward has some experience in effective PDF generation with Drupal - if you've got similar requirements, you might find his advice useful.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White explains RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, which you can use to scaffold, test, mock and document your API endpoints.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren shows you how you can use CockpitCMS, the Developer's CMS, to create a custom trip-journal quickly and easily.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how to use TDD (test driven development) to jumpstart your new PHP package's development. Dive into professional workflow, now!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc shows you the best way to get started developing new PHP packages with the help of The PHP League and a friendly checklist
By David Brumbaugh,
David Brumbaugh will show you how to encrypt arbitrarily large messages with asymmetric keys and phpseclib. Improve your security, today!
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP 7 is well on its way, and some of the changes are upsetting a wide range of people. Do you endorse PHP 7's direction, or are you one to condemn it?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Modernizing Legacy Applications in PHP is a book that promises to help you bring ancient horrible projects up to speed. Does it? Find out in this review!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to implement product adding functionality into your eBay client app with Guzzle and the Trading API from eBay
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how you can develop an eBay client app used for configuring your store's settings.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the fundamentals of XML-RPC for WordPress, including the basics of XML-RPC and how WordPress exposes this protocol.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to the world of eBay's APIs - setting up an application, configuring a database, and preparing for building an eBay app!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post by Bruno Skvorc will list highly effective tips, resources and best practices for keeping your PHP projects secure, fast and awesome.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Editor Bruno Skvorc discusses where the PHP channel is heading, how it'll get there, and how you can help. But first, welcome some new authors!
By Lukas White,
You know those custom badges, like number of retweets or likes, or someone's StackOverflow score? Here's Lukas White's three ways to make them with PHP!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
By Daniel Sipos,
Drupal 7 can become even more "kitchen sink" if you spice it up with some AngularJS magic. Danny Sipos will show you how in this tutorial!
By Chris Ward,
Ever wanted to add CRM functionality to your Drupal app? Here are 7 of the sanest options to do so, as compiled by Chris Ward.
By Nicolas Scolari,
Nicolas Scolari demonstrates a well known Traits example on Doctrine entities, showing you they're nothing to be afraid of.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen installs CSSLint, JSHint and Task Scanner into Jenkins, helping you automate the scanning of your PHP project even further.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius read Mark Safronov's book: Web Application Development with Yii 2 and PHP. Here's an interview with the author on Yii's pros and cons!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
By Darren Ladner,
This screencast is designed to give web designers without any PHP knowledge a brief overview of the PHP tags (code) that is used in WordPress themes.
By Bruno Skvorc,
While not exactly good practice, it's good to know desktop apps can be built with PHP. Bruno Škvorc lists three popular ways to do it.