Amit is a web applications engineer and a BarCamper based in India. He defected from Java to camp PHP a decade ago and never had the urge to go back. Besides building new applications, he likes photography and is always keen to learn new stuff. Amit loves to talk about application engineering and photography. He can be found blogging now & then on his dev blog or rambling on Twitter.
Amit's articles
Data Validation in Laravel: The Right Way – Custom Validators
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta wraps up his validation series by showing us how we can implement custom validations with Laravel, the right way
Data Validation in Laravel: The Right Way
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta explains data validation in Laravel and teaches you how to do it right - decoupled, abstracted and clean
Repository Design Pattern Demystified
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta simplifies and explains the Repository Design Pattern on a Laravel backed example