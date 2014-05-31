Skip to main content

Amit Gupta

Amit Gupta

Amit is a web applications engineer and a BarCamper based in India. He defected from Java to camp PHP a decade ago and never had the urge to go back. Besides building new applications, he likes photography and is always keen to learn new stuff. Amit loves to talk about application engineering and photography. He can be found blogging now & then on his dev blog or rambling on Twitter.

Amit's articles