Preparing and Building a PHP Project in Jenkins
By Peter Nijssen,
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
By Bruno Skvorc,
No one can find the time to keep up with everything they're interested in - this monthly post is here to help with that! Catch up now!
By Lukas White,
In this article, we'll talk about another part of SOLR which warrants its own discussion;Geospatial search. In geospatial applications we often talk about “points”; i.e., a specific geographical location.
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how you can use it to make an internationalized blog in Lukas White's post.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie will build a Google Analytics plugin for OctoberCMS from scratch to show you how simple it is. Get started today!
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how it stands out in the sea of clones in Lukas White's introduction.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explains Yii 2.0's ActiveRecord, listing the features, novelties, upgrades and usage examples.
By Nick Salloum,
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
By Matthew Beaumont,
Matthew Beaumont explains transparent redirects by means of Braintree - the service that helps get rid of PCI compliance when dealing with payments online
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 1 of this series on building a SOLID MVC quiz app with Slim, Moshe Teutsch bootstraps and explains the project.
By Adedayo Adeniyi,
Joomla has received many, many updates over the years, and the most recent versions are better than ever. Read Adedayo's list of the most important changes!
By Lukas White,
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Alireza Rahmani Khalili re-introduces FuelPHP by guiding your through the construction of a simple authentication application in just a few steps.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie upgrades his previous demo application by extending the Google Analytics implementation with filters and charts from Highcharts.js
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien Tran Duy explains how you can run multiple versions of PHP on one server actively, each with its own extensions environment.
By Nicolas Scolari,
Nicolas Scolari will explain how to get started with Symfony2 Route Annotations for routing in your controllers rather than using YML config files.
By Bruno Skvorc,
BowerPHP is a PHP version of JavaScript's front end package manager, Bower. Bruno tells you why it's far from redundant by comparing Bower vs BowerPHP.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nine new authors have joined the PHP channel in the past two months - see who they are and join us in welcoming them!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc visited Forum PHP in Paris as a speaker. Here are his impressions, and why he thinks non-English conferences are harming their communities
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj lists five easy-to-use alternatives for your Vagrant needs. Get started using VMs for your PHP development TODAY!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen explains how one can use Distill to strategically extract files from archives in PHP - add rules and let it take care of things!
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explores the GeoCoder PHP library and shows you how to implement normal and reverse geolocation in your own app. Live demo included!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos continues his epic series on building Drupal 8 modules, this time focusing on Event Dispatcher from Symfony and its effect on Drupal hooks
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero continues his RabbitMQ series by demonstrating its use on two more advanced examples, after having covered the basics in part 1.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguell Ibarra Romero explains the theory of AMQP and RabbitMQ before demonstrating its use with PHP on a simple example.